The Grand Ole Opry sure knows how to throw a party. Country music's most revered stage celebrated its 100th anniversary with a massive night of performances on Wednesday (March 19).

Opry 100: A Live Celebration was held at the heralded Grand Ole Opryhouse in Nashville and aired on NBC.

In addition to some of country music's biggest names like Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire being in attendance, the night featured appearances and performances from some of the most iconic legends as well as a few artists who are just making a splash in Nashville.

Related: Win a Trip to Nashville to See a Show at the Grand Ole Opry

What Is the Grand Ole Opry?

The Grand Ole Opry began as a country radio program broadcast on the renowned WSM radio station in 1925. It premiered as the WSM Barn Dance, with fiddle player Uncle Jimmy Thompson performing on the program, on Nov. 28, 1925. Initially, the stage was called the Grand Opera, but a new name — the Grand Ole Opry — stuck in 1927.

The early days of the Opry took place in the historic Ryman Auditorium. Many legends took the stage, including Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Loretta Lynn and more.

Even Elvis Presley made his only Opry appearance while the show was housed at the Ryman.

The last show at that location was on March 15, 1974. The next night, the Opry moved to its new location, the Grand Ole Opry House, where it has remained ever since.

To play at the Grand Ole Opry is a big honor, and to be inducted as a member of the Opry cements an artist as one of the greats in country music.

Related: 31 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members

Who Performed at Opry 100: A Live Celebration?

The televised milestone anniversary of the Opry was filled with performances from dozens of country singers and a few from outside of the genre. Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Keith Urban and more were on hand to entertain.

There was also a rare performance from Alan Jackson. Although he is in the midst of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, the country veteran hasn't made a television appearance since he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Opry 100: A Live Celebration Performance Photos It was a star-studded night at the Grand Ole Opry as country music celebrated the institution's 100th birthday. Opry 100: A Live Celebration showcased the genre's deep history while paving the way the next century of music.

From country music legends to those who are just making a splash in Nashville, several artists took the stage to perform as a part of the festivities. It was a night for the record books.