There are dozens of new country songs released each week. We've picked the five best for Friday, May 30.

This week's Top 5 Country Songs features an established hitmaker, a pair of relative newcomers and — at No. 1 — a duo that does absolutely nothing but release great country music over and over again.

Scroll down to hear all five. Then, let us know which song you liked or which songs you'd have liked to see featured on this Top 5 Country Songs list for Friday, May 30.

5 Best Country Songs Released This Friday (May 30, 2025)

No. 5: Robyn Ottolini, "Airplane Bottle"

Robyn Ottolini's best songs are remarkably straight-forward. That's not always the case for new artists raised as Taylor Swift dominated country radio, which is sort of ironic.

"Airplane Bottle" recalls her under-appreciated major label debut "F-150" with a spoken-word, melodic mix. Clean, satisfying production amplify her genuine lyrics and vocals.

No. 4: Gavin Adcock, "Morning Bail"

Even if the release of Gavin Adcock's "Morning Bail" was inspired by an actual arrest, his vocals are still arresting. He's an easy storyteller with a straight-forward approach often lacking in biographical country songs.

No. 3: Dustin Lynch, "Easy to Love"

Since 2021, Dustin Lynch has been living in this easy summer space with simple country melodies you love singing along to. "Easy to Love" — his new radio single — joins "Chevrolet," "Party Mode" and "Thinking 'Bout You" as tracks you'll never get sick of. It's a bop.

No. 2: Kameron Marlowe, "Seventeen"

If Kameron Marlowe had released "Seventeen" one month ago, it'd have easily made our 10 Best Country Summer Songs of 2025 list. This nostalgic rocker is made for open roads.

No. 1: The War and Treaty, "Feels Like Home"

The War and Treaty are rightly praised for their vocals, but to overlook arrangements on songs like "Feels Like Home" is to miss why the married duo are so exciting from the very first note.

Banjo drives this spirited love song. It recalls the best of bands like Mumford and Sons then takes it up a notch. If there is justice in this country music world, then "Feels Like Home" will find a home somewhere.

Honorable Mention: Cody Jinks, "Better Than the Bottle"

Cody Jinks gives Jamey Johnson vibes with "Better Than the Bottle," a song that's (sadly) far too traditional for country radio. If you've never introduced yourself to his music, start here. Jinks' fencepost-sturdy voice and effortless ability to craft a narrative is a gift to all of us.