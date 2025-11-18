2026 will mark three decades since LeAnn Rimes released her seminal country hit "Blue" — and she's going on tour to celebrate.

The singer has announced a seven-date engagement called LeAnn Rimes: 30 Years of Blue 2026, which is set to kick off next April in Dallas, Texas. The shows will center around her first hit, as well as her debut album of the same title.

"Revisiting Blue and reflecting on the last 30 years of music has been the sweetest gift," Rimes said in a press release.

"These songs hold so many pieces of my life," she continues, "and somehow they feel brand new again."

She also hinted at more dates to come following the seven shows already announced for 2026.

LeAnn Rimes: 30 Years of Blue Tour Dates:

April 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Winspear Opera House

April 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox

May 1 — Seattle, Wash. @ Benaroya Hall

May 8 — Waukegan, Ill. @ Genesee Theatre

May 9 — Wilmington, Ohio @ The Murphy Theatre

May 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

May 17 — Wilmington, N.C. @ The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

When Did LeAnn Rimes Release "Blue"?

Rimes was just 13 years old when she recorded "Blue" -- a song originally released by Bill Mack in 1958 -- for her debut album. It was originally intended as a B-side for another single, "The Light in Your Eyes," but a 10-second tag of Rimes singing "Blue" drew so much attention that she released the full version to radio.

The song became Rimes' first country hit and also won her a Grammy for Best Female Country Performance in 1996.

What Other Songs Are on LeAnn Rimes' Blue Album?

Rimes' breakout project included several country hits, including "Hurt Me," "One Way Ticket (Because I Can)" and "The Light in Your Eyes."

More LeAnn Rimes Tour Dates

Before she embarks on her anniversary run, Rimes is touring in support of her holiday collection, Greatest Hits Christmas. That leg will begin in early December.