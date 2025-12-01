For nearly two decades, there was one show that searched far and wide across the nation to find the next big thing in entertainment. The show was called Star Search and it ended up producing some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood.

What Was Star Search?

Before American Idol or America's Got Talent, there was Star Search. The reality competition series was created in an effort to showcase talented singers, comedians and even models for the nation to see.

It also served as a launching pad for those entertainers since winners typically received a cash prize and something to give them a leg up in the business like a record deal.

Comedians such as Adam Sandler and Conan O'Brien were featured on the show as well as several musical acts. The series featured male and female solo acts, in addition to musical groups that would face off in their respective categories.

Singers such as Brittney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake all found their way onto the show and eventually on to very successful careers that have spanned decades.

Star Search ran on cable television from 1983-2004 and it was hosted by Ed McMahon.

Netflix Is Bringing Star Search Back

In November 2025, Netflix announced it was rebooting the legendary show and bringing it to a new audience. The show will be hosted by Anthony Anderson with the promise to feature the next generation of entertainers and performers.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images loading...

"I'm super excited to host this new chapter of Star Search and to introduce such an iconic format to a whole new generation, especially on a global stage like Netflix," Anderson says in a statement.

"The range of talent we're going to see is going to blow you away, and I can't wait for audiences to experience all the performances, surprises and sheer excitement that this new era of Star Search will deliver."

The new edition will have a new feature: real-time voting. That's right! Not only will the show air live on Netflix, it will give viewers the chance to vote while the show is happening.

When Will the New Star Search Premiere?

Fans can watch the next installment of Star Search beginning Jan. 13, 2026. New episodes will air live Tuesday and Wednesdays at 9PM ET.

While you wait for the next round of future stars to compete, take a look at some of the country singers you forgot were a part of the original series.