Ella Langley sang about shooting your shot with a good-looking stranger on "You Look Like You Love Me," but that doesn't mean a bold romantic move is always going to land with her.

When a social media influencer asked her out on a date, she shut it down with a deadpan quip.

Ella Langley Responds After TikTok Influencer Asks Her Out

Tiki, an influencer who posts under the TikTok handle @tikibeen1 and has over 475k followers, recently shared a video of his creative pick-up line for Langley when he spotted her in a parking garage.

"Ella, how many likes to take you on a date?" he yelled through what appears to be a grated window between the garage and the street.

"Not enough in the world," she shot back.

"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take," Tiki told the camera at the end of the clip.

Seemingly undaunted by her rejection, he made a couple more videos about Langley and the failed ask-out, especially after she left a comment responding to fans who were rubbed the wrong way by her deadpan delivery.

"This was dark humor, and it obviously didn't land due to my face," Langley said in her comment. "I will say, it take more than likes on TikTok. I'm still a human."

For his part, Tiki just seemed happy that she was interacting with him at all. He shared a video of him in a grocery store parking lot with a cart full of flowers, saying, "I hope this amount of flowers is enough."

"If not, please let me come to a concert and just give you a hug. I'm an Ella Fella forever," he added.

Who is Ella Langley Dating?

According to reports from TMZ and People, Ella Langley is in a relationship with fellow country singer Tucker Wetmore. Neither of them has confirmed that they are a couple.

Read More: Ella Langley's Rumored Boyfriend History: Two Singers, a Songwriter + a Reality TV Star

Langley and Wetmore were spotted together leaving an event in Nashville last Tuesday (Sept. 22), but unnamed sources have claimed that they've actually been a couple for a while now.