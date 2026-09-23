Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore are giving country music fans something to talk about.

The country duo was spotted together in Nashville Tuesday night, and according to a new report, there's more to their connection than simply being two artists in the same circle.

According to TMZ, Langley and Wetmore have been dating for some time after meeting through mutual friends and their connections in the music industry. Neither singer has confirmed the relationship.

Ella and Tucker's Nashville Night

Langley and Wetmore were among the artists celebrating at the 9th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium, where Langley took home Song of the Year.

Read More: Ella Langley Gets Emotional After Breaking Billboard Hot 100 Record [WATCH]

Afterward, the pair left the event together. Langley waved to fans before getting into a car with Wetmore, who was right by her side.

The two lovebirds apparently had already been spending time together before that Nashville appearance and are enjoying each other's company.

Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' Makes History

The night was especially significant for Langley because "Choosin' Texas" had just reached its 23rd week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

That breaks the record previously held by Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Read More: Experts Say Ella Langley’s Commercial Success is Attributed to Her Faith + Authenticity

Langley's song debuted on the Hot 100 in November 2025, reached the Top 10 in January, and eventually climbed to No. 1, giving the singer a career milestone worth celebrating in its own right.

And this time, she had Wetmore and a group of friends and fellow artists there to celebrate it with her.

Listen to Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas':