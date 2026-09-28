Ella Langley is having a HUGE year, and now she’s getting some love from "Saturday Night Live."

Langley’s "Choosin’ Texas" just recently broke another big record. The song has now spent 23 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, passing Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

No song, from any artist or genre, has ever spent more weeks at No. 1 on the chart. Geez.

SNL Takes Aim at Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas'

During the "Weekend Update" segment, Michael Che joked about Langley’s song.

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"For a record 23rd week, the number one song in the country was Ella Langley’s "Choosin’ Texas," Che said. "But I thought Texas banned choosin’."

This is a play off of Texas' abortion laws. The law states, "Texas law prohibits almost all abortions, permitting the procedure only when a patient has a life-threatening physical condition or a serious risk of substantial impairment to a major bodily function."

The joke got some laughs and a few groans from the crowd.

Ella Langley 2026 CMA Awards

Langley, who is from Alabama, is already having a huge year. She also leads all nominees for the upcoming CMA Awards with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year and Album of the Year.

Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' On The Hot Country Songs Chart

"Choosin’ Texas" has also dominated the country chart as well. It spent 41 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Read More: Ella Langley Says There’s ‘Not Enough [Likes] in the World’ After Influencer Asks Her Out

The song has been doing big numbers in other areas, too. It has spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, tying a record held by two BTS songs.

But the 23 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 is the biggest one.

15 Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed To Shock Her Biggest Fans This list of 15 Ella Langley facts includes the things you actually want to know, not just biography info you can find with a Google or Wikipedia search. Name, age, hometown ... we'll let other outlets handle the simple stuff.

Our Ella Langley fact sheet zooms in on the pop-country star who gave her a big break, a surgery that may have changed her voice and the state championship team she was a part of in high school. Plus, did you know she had to fight to record her breakthrough hit the way she wanted to? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes