Ella Langley fans were most definitely not choosin' Texas during her show in Knoxville on Thursday (Sept. 24).

Langley played a scheduled show on her 2026 The Dandelion Tour at Food City Center on Thursday night, and as always, she performed her career-changing smash hit, "Choosin' Texas," as part of the show.

Why Did Fans Boo Ella Langley in Knoxville?

However, the audience in Knoxville received the song a bit differently in light of the ongoing rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers, which was slated to come to a head during a showdown game on Saturday (Sept. 26).

In the audience-shot video below, Langley sings the line, "I’ll know that his mind wasn’t ever gonna change / ‘Cause his heart still belongs to the Lone Star State."

READ MORE: Ella Langley Announces Sophomore Album Dandelion

After that, she pauses dramatically, as if she knows fully well the reaction that's coming — and it does, just seconds later, when the crowd begins to boo.

In the clip, the booing builds to a crescendo before Langley resumes a bit awkwardly:

What Is the Rivalry Between Texas and Tennessee?

The Volunteers hosted the Longhorns on Saturday in a game that was very important for Tennessee.

Both teams went into the game undefeated, but as it turned out, Texas defeated Tennessee 20-17, according to Clutch Points.

Who Is Ella Langley?

Langley is a country singer whose career has exploded in popularity over the last few years with hits including "You Look Like You Love Me," "Weren't for the Wind," "Choosin' Texas" — which has set new chart records with its massive run at No. 1 — "Be Her" and more.

Her current album is Dandelion, which she released in April of 2026.

Her The Dandelion Tour is set to run through Oct. 31, when it wraps at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn.