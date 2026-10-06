Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore have been at the center of dating rumors for the past few weeks, but neither country star has publicly confirmed what's happening between them.

That changed slightly over the weekend when a fan decided to ask Wetmore about the rumors directly.

The “Wind Up Missin' You” singer didn't exactly confirm anything — but his response was enough to keep the speculation going.

Tucker Wetmore Gets the Question

During a pre-show Q&A before his performance at WAVE in Wichita, Kansas, over the weekend, a fan named Grace asked Wetmore about a “rumor going around.”

Read More: Who is Tucker Wetmore? Meet Ella's Rumored Fella

Wetmore jokingly broke into Lee Brice's 2018 No. 1 hit “Rumor,” which contains the same phrase.

The fan then got straight to the point and asked Wetmore to confirm whether he and Langley are “a thing.”

Wetmore looked at her for a few seconds, laughed, and replied, “Next question.”

Tucker Wetmore + Ella Langley's Dating Rumors

The exchange comes after it was reported last month that Langley and Wetmore have been dating for some time.

Read More: Ella Langley Boyfriend History: 3 Singers + a Reality TV Star

According to sources, the pair met through the music industry and mutual friends and had been spending time together before they were spotted in Nashville.

They were seen leaving the 9th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards together on Sept. 22, where Langley was celebrating a major milestone for “Choosin' Texas.”

The song had just reached its 23rd consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the record previously held by Mariah Carey's “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Neither Langley nor Wetmore has publicly confirmed that they're dating. Wetmore's answer certainly didn't put the rumors to rest.