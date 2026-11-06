Miranda Lambert is headed home to Texas for one of the biggest performances of the year, and I can't help but wonder if she's bringing a special guest with her.

The Dallas Cowboys announced that Lambert will headline the 2026 Thanksgiving Day halftime show at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 26.

It's the 30th annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff, and she'll perform during the Cowboys' nationally televised game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Will Ella Langley Join Miranda Lambert at Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show?

Now, I don't have any inside information that Ella Langley will join her. Nobody has announced a special guest, and there's no confirmation that Langley will be there.

But after looking at the connection between these two artists, I wouldn't be surprised at all if Langley made a surprise appearance.

In fact, I think there are a few pretty good reasons it could happen.

Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley Have Been Making a Lot of Music Together

First, there's the obvious connection: "Choosin' Texas." The most popular song in recorded music history. If Lambert and Langley performed that song in Texas, the roof would come off of the stadium.

But that's not the only reason I'm thinking about this.

The two women have continued working together since that song. Lambert co-produced Langley's Dandelion album, and the pair also recorded "Butterfly Season" together.

They recently teamed up again on "Snakeskin Boots," which opens Lambert's new album, Crisco. In fact, Lambert said they wrote the song with Ella in mind and described the two of them as "kindred spirits."

Why wouldn't Lambert bring her kindred spirit on stage with her to rock everyone's world?

Cowboys Fans Were Already Guessing Ella Langley Could Be Involved

Here's another reason I think it's worth talking about.

Before the Cowboys announced Miranda as the halftime performer, fans were already throwing Langley's name into the conversation.

One fan responding to a Cowboys halftime-show teaser wrote, "I have a feeling it's going to be Ella Langley."

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Another fan agreed, saying it was the only person who made sense based on how big she is right now.

After Lambert was officially announced, the Langley guesses didn't stop, they actually got more frequent.

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On the Cowboys' Instagram announcement, one commenter wrote, "It should have been Ella Langley or [Lainey] Wilson." Another fan commenting on a separate Dallas-area post simply said, "Bring ELLA LANGLEY."

There was even some discussion on Reddit about the possibility. One fan pointed out that Ella could still show up because Miranda co-wrote "Choosin' Texas." Another responded, "Why not both."

Obviously, a few social media comments don't mean anything has been planned. But it's interesting that fans were thinking about Ella even before Miranda's name was revealed.

Again, I'm not reporting that Langley is confirmed for the Thanksgiving halftime show. I'm simply connecting a few dots, and I think there's a pretty good case for it.

The Cowboys have Lambert booked. Lambert and Langley have a growing musical partnership. And fans are already asking for the two of them to share the stage.

I wouldn't be shocked if Langley walks out on stage at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

15 Photos That Show Ella Langley Through the Years Ella Langley has changed so much over the years — and it's not just the bangs! Keep scrolling to see all the singer's different eras. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose