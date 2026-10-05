Performers for a televised Dolly Parton tribute concert have been announced. Carrie Underwood, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley lead a group of 20 performers for the two-hour event.

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton airs on Oct. 21 at 9PM ET.

The live concert will air on ABC.

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25 after a short battle with cancer.

Longtime Parton friend Reba McEntire will also take the stage, as will veterans like Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill.

Related: Watch Reba McEntire's Dolly Parton Tribute at the Emmys

In the six weeks since Parton's death at age 80, dozens of individual tributes have poured in, including meaningful moments from Gill, Underwood and McEntire, who was able to sing for her at last month's Primetime Emmys.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

The lineup for the Parton tribute concert leans contemporary. All of the artists listed were influenced by Parton but only a few shared a song with her.

Dolly Parton Tribute Concert Performers:

Ashley McBryde

Béla Fleck

Brad Paisley

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Darius Rucker

Ella Langley

Lady A

Lukas Nelson

Kelsea Ballerini

Kristen Bell

Kristin Chenoweth

Lainey Wilson

Little Big Town

Molly Tuttle

Reba McEntire

Ricky Skaggs

Vince Gill

Sierra Hull

Zac Brown with Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Dolly Parton Tribute Concert - How To Watch

The Oct. 21 Dolly Parton tribute concert will air on ABC and stream on Disney+. It will also be available the next day on Hulu.

The live concert will broadcast from Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts and include an ensemble of students performing.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Tickets for the event are on sale now but listed as "Almost Gone" at the venue website.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes