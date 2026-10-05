Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley Lead Televised Dolly Parton Tribute Concert Performers
Performers for a televised Dolly Parton tribute concert have been announced. Carrie Underwood, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley lead a group of 20 performers for the two-hour event.
- CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton airs on Oct. 21 at 9PM ET.
- The live concert will air on ABC.
- Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25 after a short battle with cancer.
Longtime Parton friend Reba McEntire will also take the stage, as will veterans like Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill.
Related: Watch Reba McEntire's Dolly Parton Tribute at the Emmys
In the six weeks since Parton's death at age 80, dozens of individual tributes have poured in, including meaningful moments from Gill, Underwood and McEntire, who was able to sing for her at last month's Primetime Emmys.
The lineup for the Parton tribute concert leans contemporary. All of the artists listed were influenced by Parton but only a few shared a song with her.
Dolly Parton Tribute Concert Performers:
Ashley McBryde
Béla Fleck
Brad Paisley
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Darius Rucker
Ella Langley
Lady A
Lukas Nelson
Kelsea Ballerini
Kristen Bell
Kristin Chenoweth
Lainey Wilson
Little Big Town
Molly Tuttle
Reba McEntire
Ricky Skaggs
Vince Gill
Sierra Hull
Zac Brown with Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Dolly Parton Tribute Concert - How To Watch
The Oct. 21 Dolly Parton tribute concert will air on ABC and stream on Disney+. It will also be available the next day on Hulu.
The live concert will broadcast from Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts and include an ensemble of students performing.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Tickets for the event are on sale now but listed as "Almost Gone" at the venue website.
Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
30 Photos of Dolly Parton Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul