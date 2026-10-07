Tucker Wetmore may be full of energy when he's performing onstage, but he likes to start his days a lot quieter.

Wetmore recently gave Taste of Country a little peek into his morning routine, and it sounds pretty peaceful.

Tucker Wetmore Starts His Morning With a View

Wetmore says he has a pretty simple routine every morning. He heads out to his back porch, looks out over his property and the lake, grabs a protein shake and spends some time reading his devotional.

Wetmore says, "Every morning, actually, I was just thinking about this this morning. Every morning, I go out to my back porch, and I look out at the property and the lake right there."

He doesn't have a standard cup of Joe while doing this in the morning, though. He says, "I enjoy my — I don't drink caffeine — so I enjoy my protein shake and I read my devotional every morning."

That's a pretty different picture from the Wetmore fans see onstage.

Does Tucker Wetmore's Rumored Girlfriend Ella Langley Ever Join Him?

According to People, Wetmore and Ella Langley are one of country music’s newer couples, so naturally, fans want to know what their life is like when they’re not onstage or making music.

During a pre-show Q&A when a fan straight-up asked Wetmore if he and Langley were "a thing" he simply responded, "Next question."

Langley also hasn't confirmed their rumored romance.

Wetmore didn't mention Langley when he talked about his morning routine, so we don't know if she is has ever joined him for his peaceful start to the day.

Regardless, it sounds like Wetmore has found the most tranquil way to start his days when he is home from the road.

Tucker Wetmore's 2026 Tour

Tucker Wetmore is in the middle of a pretty wild stretch of his career right now.

He's been bouncing from city to city on the road, playing his own Brunette World Tour dates while also joining Brooks & Dunn for select shows.

READ MORE: Tucker Wetmore Asked If He’s Dating Ella Langley – His 2-Word Answer Says Plenty [Watch]

But even with everything going on around him, Wetmore says he tries to start his mornings the same way.

Top 10 Ella Langley Songs - Country Music’s Most Important Modern Artists Gallery Credit: Jess Rose