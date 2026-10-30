Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Makes Top 10 List of Songs That Make Drivers Speed
Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" might be one song you want to keep an eye on the speedometer while listening to.
The 2026 smash landed at No. 7 on a new list of 10 songs most likely to make drivers speed, according to a study from the Law Firm of Aaron A. Herbert.
The study looked at popular songs and ranked them based on musical qualities that researchers believe could encourage drivers to speed up.
How the Study Determined Which Songs Make You Speed
Researchers analyzed 45 songs featured on Spotify's U.S. Daily Top Songs chart on Oct. 4, 2026. They looked at three things:
- How fast each song is.
- How energetic it sounds.
- How long it plays.
Tempo was measured in beats per minute, while energy was based on Spotify's own rating system. Song length was also included because researchers reasoned that a longer, high-energy song could keep a driver in that heightened state for more time.
Each factor was converted to a score from zero to 100 before the researchers combined them into one overall Speed Score. Tempo accounted for 45 percent of the score, energy made up 35 percent and song length accounted for the remaining 20 percent.
The study was based on previous research suggesting that faster music, particularly songs with high energy, may encourage drivers to accelerate or take more risks... which totally makes sense.
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However, the researchers ranked songs using these musical characteristics rather than directly measuring how people drove while listening to them. The results therefore don't prove that any particular song causes speeding.
Songs That Make Drivers Speed The Most
Langley's No. 7 placement puts "Choosin' Texas" in some unexpected company. The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" topped the rankings with a tempo of 148 beats per minute.
Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" had the fastest tempo of any song on the list, clocking in at 169 beats per minute.
Olivia Rodrigo's "Drop Dead" also made the rankings, giving the list a mix of older hits and newer music.
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