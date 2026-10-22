Ella Langley honored Dolly Parton with a performance of “Jolene” during CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton on Wednesday night (Oct. 21).

The rising country star took on one of Parton’s most iconic songs during the Nashville tribute, which brought together artists from across generations to celebrate the country legend’s life and music.

Langley had previously performed “Jolene” at a concert in her home state of Alabama shortly after Parton’s death, making her tribute appearance another chance to honor an artist who helped pave the way for women in country music.

Ella Langley Performs ‘Jolene’ at Dolly Parton Tribute

Langley delivered a version of the 1974 classic that stayed true to Parton’s original arrangement. Katy Perry introduced the performance, calling Parton “the blueprint.”

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The song was a fitting choice for Langley, whose hit “Choosin’ Texas” tells the story of a woman losing her man to someone else — a premise that echoes the jealousy and heartbreak at the center of “Jolene.”

Parton wrote the song after noticing a red-haired bank teller paying attention to her husband, Carl Dean.

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The track went on to become one of her signature songs and one of the most frequently covered songs in country music.

Ella Langley Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton

Following Parton’s death, Langley shared a heartfelt message on social media, thanking the singer for the example she set for women in the music industry.

“Dolly, thank you for standing up for yourself as an artist, a songwriter, a musician, a producer, an author, a creative, and most importantly a woman in this industry,” Langley wrote. “You paved the way for so many to be brave.”

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She also praised Parton for being unapologetically herself, adding, “The world needed Dolly and will never see another like it.”