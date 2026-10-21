Reba McEntire was working on the set of Happy's Place the day that Dolly Parton died, and after the news was out, people kept coming up to her to offer their condolences.

But McEntire says she reminded them that this was not a sad occasion.

Why Did Reba McEntire Remind People Not to Be Too Sad After Dolly Parton Died?

During a new interview on the Jennifer Hudson Show, McEntire recalled that first day after learning about Parton's death. Though she was sad to say goodbye to her longtime friend — not to mention a global musical icon — she also wanted to celebrate Parton's entry into Heaven.

Parton had several friends and family awaiting her in the afterlife. The most monumental of those was her husband Carl Dean, who died in March 2025, and to whom the singer was married for over 50 years.

"Everybody was like, 'Oh, Reba, so sorry.' I was like, 'Don't say you're sorry. This gal's going home," McEntire recounted. "She knows where she's going. It's a huge celebration."

"I felt her with me the whole day," she added.

Reba McEntire Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton

Reba McEntire has been among the most visible artists paying tribute to Dolly Parton at events and musical celebrations. She led the Emmys tribute to Parton, performing "Appalachian Memories" with a live symphony behind her.

Read More: Watch Reba McEntire Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2026 Emmys

On Wednesday night (Oct. 21), McEntire will be among the special performers gathering to pay tribute to Parton during a CMA-mounted, two-hour live show.

Read More: How to Watch the CMA's Dolly Parton Tribute Concert

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton will air on ABC at 9PM ET. McEntire will perform with Belmont University students. Other artists participating include Carrie Underwood, Ella Langley, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and many more.