Reba McEntire makes an unbelievable appearance at the end of the movie trailer for The Comeback King, starring Glen Powell.

Her line stands to be iconic if the film blows up in 2027.

The Comeback King will be released to theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

Madelyn Cline, Cristin Milioti and comedian Leanne Morgan are a few of the other stars.

Country singers such as Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Gavin Adock, Hardy and Luke Bryan also participate.

The movie is a Judd Apatow comedy, which is worth remembering as you read about what happens (watch the trailer below).

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Glen Powell Interview On Reba McEntire, The Comeback King

In the trailer, Powell's character Aubrey King punches McEntire on accident (we think). She ends up on top of him with a look of rage and fury her fans never imagined.

After producing a switch blade, the "Fancy" singer says, "I'm Reba frickin' McEntire. How do you wanna die?"

"You know, Reba was just down," Powell tells Taste of Country. I remember I got to talk to her to try to convince her to do it, and didn't take much. She was just so down for the cause."

Powell — who spoke with ToC's Evan Paul ahead of the 2026 CMA Awards — calls McEntire an icon and "the loveliest human being. She's genuinely funny, he says. She's also a hard-worker.

"She wanted to stay late, she wanted to do more takes, she wanted to play around," he shares. "She was just, she was just awesome."

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Improvisation is a big part of an Apatow film, Powell adds. Superbad, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up are three movies that fans may be familiar with, but there are others. Still, they tried to get McEntire to stick to the script for this scene.

Instead of "frickin'" Powell says McEntire was supposed to say the f-word.

"And Reba's like, 'Yeah, I'm not saying that,'" he recalls while smiling. "I was like, 'Yeah, I totally get it, totally get it, no pressure here.'"

What Is The Comeback King About?

Here is the official description of The Comeback King:

The Comeback King stars Powell as Aubrey King, a hot-shot country sensation whose songs about drinkin’ and lovin’ are fueling his rise but are leaving him feeling like a commodity, exacerbated by the fact that he’s dating the world’s biggest pop superstar, Missy. After Aubrey discovers that he is not Missy’s one-and-only and breaks up with her, an irate Missy goes on offense and releases a track that makes Aubrey the cheater, sending his life and career into a rapid downward spiral. Faced with a mandatory timeout, Aubrey dodges the spotlight and returns to college to finally finish his degree and discover what he wants to say in his music, sparked by Sam, a no-nonsense professor who is initially unimpressed by the celebrity crashing in her classroom.

Scenes from the movie were filmed during CMA Fest in 2026. During the 2026 CMAs, Powell presented his award and briefly talked about his foray into country music.