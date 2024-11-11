17 Country Songs About American Soldiers

Veterans Day is a time to pause and honor the men and women who have sacrificed for this nation. These brave individuals answered the call of duty on their lives to defend the United State of America and protect its freedoms.

What Is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day was essentially established on Nov. 11, 1918, at the end of World War I. While the Treaty of Versailles was officially signed in the summer of 1919, The Great War had actually already been over for months after an agreed upon truce was made on "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month."

President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day as a way to honor the heroism of our troops and to be thankful for victory in the fight. The day has since become Veterans Day and is used to honor our men and women in the service.

Related: The Top Country Songs About Soldiers, Ranked

Country Music and the United States Military

Country music has always had a patriotic thread strung throughout it. As a result, many songs have been written to both celebrate our nation and pay tribute to those who defend it.

There are several country artists that have also answered the call of duty. Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Jamey Johnson, George Strait and many others have served.

Craig Morgan is also a current member of our armed forces. After serving for 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve, Morgan took a break. He re-enlisted in 2023 on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

We've rounded up several country songs about our men and women in uniform.