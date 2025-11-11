See Which Country Singers Served Their Country in the Military

Country music has a longstanding tradition of supporting the troops, with stars including Toby Keith, Kellie Pickler and Darryl Worley taking frequent trips overseas to play for the men and women stationed in Iraq and elsewhere.

Of course, before the Gulf Wars, country musicians were quick to join the USO to play for troops stationed just about anywhere. While only a minority of Nashville's best served in the military, more than a few on this list may surprise you.

The transition from active duty to country singer was more common a half-century ago than it is today. Very few of today's top singers were members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard.

However, classic country playlists are filled with military talent. We've chosen 9 of the most well-known stars of today for this list of country artists who've served their country.

9 Country Singers Who Served in the Military Country music is well-known for its support of the U.S. military, but several country stars have taken the love of their country even further. The 9 country singers on this list actually donned a uniform and served their country -- and one of them actually still does! Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

13 Most Patriotic Country Stars Country music is closely aligned with the military and with patriotism, so it's no surprise that many top country stars are openly patriotic. But some are even more notable than others in their avid patriotism. Scroll through to see the most patriotic stars in country music. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker