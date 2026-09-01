Could George Strait be planning to retire from festival performances — or even from live music altogether — in 2027?

He hasn't shared any official news to that effect. But the King of Country just made a move that left fans wondering if he's winding down his (already fairly rare) concert appearances in the near future.

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On Tuesday (Sept. 1), Strait was announced as a headliner for the Albuquerque, N.M.-based Boots in the Park Festival in May 2027, alongside other acts including Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Zach Top and Jon Pardi.

It's uncommon for Strait to join a festival bill.

More typically in recent years, he plays stand-alone stadium dates with artists including Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town as supporting acts.

But even more irregular about this announcement is the caption in the post, which reads, "George Strait is returning to New Mexico one final time!"

Information is sparse, but it seems pretty plausible that this could be the first hint at a broader-scale retirement announcement from Strait.

Is George Strait Retiring in 2027?

We don't know. Strait hasn't made any official announcement to that effect.

However, his social media accounts did share Boots in the Park's post announcing him as a headliner at their 2027 festival, and revealing that it will mark Strait's final performance in New Mexico.

That certainly makes it seem as if more final shows in more states could be forthcoming.

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Strait has also said publicly that he likely doesn't have much more time left until he retires. At a show in May 2025, he told the crowd that he has "maybe five good years to sing my songs for you folks."

"I still love it just as much as I ever did," he said at that same show. "When ... I walk through those curtains and I see your smiling faces, my feet don't touch the ground again until I walk back out and get on that bus."

Did George Strait Already Retire From Touring?

Yes.

Strait stepped away from full-scale touring in 2014, after he concluded his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour.

He'd never again take his shows across the country.

But Strait did sign on for a 2016 Las Vegas residency that was so successful, he returned annually to Vegas until 2022. In 2023, he launched a short series of stadium shows that have continued to come back each summer.

Why Would George Strait Want to Retire?

Born on May 18, 1952, George Strait is now 74 years old — at retirement age by the metric of just about any career.

He's also been active in country music for the past five decades.

He's notched 60 No. 1 hits, won awards, received major accolades, been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and achieved just about every other benchmark of success available to him in the music industry (though he declined an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry!)

READ MORE: Remember When George Strait Made His One and Only Grand Ole Opry Appearance?

Strait has not publicly talked about having any major health problems, but he has undergone knee and back surgeries, and has occasionally had to alter his performances to adjust for health issues.

What Other Country Stars Retired Recently?

Several other country singers of Strait's generation (or even younger) have either retired or talked about retiring in 2026.

Alan Jackson and John Michael Montgomery recently hung up their hats, and Trace Adkins has strongly hinted that his 2026 tour dates could be his last.