Remember When George Strait Made His One and Only Opry Appearance?

Remember When George Strait Made His One and Only Opry Appearance?

Bill Steber, Getty Images

George Strait is one of the most successful and traditional-leaning country stars of all time, but incredibly, he has appeared on the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry just once in his entire career.

The future country superstar debuted on the Opry stage on Oct. 9, 1982 — and to this date, he has never returned in a solo slot.

The official Opry website features an artist page for Strait, but it says literally nothing about him. There's not even a bio for the artist often dubbed the King of Country, much less any mention of him having played at the Opry.

However, Saving Country Music spoke to Opry historian Byron Fay, who confirmed Strait's 1982 Opry debut. According to Fay, Strait appeared during the 8:30 segment during the early show on Oct. 9, then came back at 11:00 during the late show.

The singer was promoting his sophomore album, Strait From the Heart, which had already yielded a No. 1 hit with "Fool Hearted Memory" by the time he took the Opry stage. He would release "Marina del Rey" one week after his Opry gig, so it's a safe assumption that he played both songs during his sole Opry appearance, but no record of his performance that evening appears to exist.

Though Strait never performed on the Opry again (with the exception of an appearance during Loretta Lynn's memorial at the Opry House), there's no public evidence of bad blood between them.

In an episode of the Secret History of Country Music podcast, Taste of Country concluded that Strait's choice to live in Texas was incompatible with performing on the Opry, much less trying to fulfill the mandated number of appearances required to become a member.

It's also worth noting that Strait has bucked the country music system in a number of other ways over the years; he almost never gives interviews, and he hasn't really courted radio in the same way that most artists are required to, despite his massive number of hits over the decades.

Whatever the truth, if you're planning to visit the Opry during your next trip to Nashville ... don't plan on seeing Strait's name on the schedule.

30 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members

Fifteen living CMA or ACM Entertainers of the Year are not members of the Grand Ole Opry, and a few of them barely recognize the vaunted stage. George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson are three legends who rarely play the Grand Ole Opry. Why?

That answer is often difficult to determine, but this list suggests reasons where appropriate. Membership into the Grand Ole Opry comes with an obligation to play the show frequently, but that's often set aside (Barbara Mandrell is an inactive member, for example). Only living artists are considered, and once a member dies, they are no longer a member.

For that reason, we've not included any country legends who've passed. That eliminates Toby Keith.

As of 2023, there are more than 70 members of the Grand Ole Opry. Historically, nearly 250 men, women and groups were members — so, it's a select group that excludes several Country Music Hall of Famers.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

PICTURES: Look Inside George Strait's Spectacular Mansion

George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind mansion in Texas, and it was actually a real deal. The country legend asked $6.9 million for his 7,925-square-foot home that includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths on a hilltop in a very exclusive area of San Antonio. The final selling price was not disclosed.

The house sits on 12.2 acres and includes a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout, and it also features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

40 Photos of George Strait Young

George Strait is the undisputed King of Country. With a career spanning over 40 years, he has charted more than 60 No. 1 country songs and has more No. 1 hits than any other artist in a single genre.

Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.

Filed Under: George Strait
Categories: Country Music News, Remember When

More From Taste of Country