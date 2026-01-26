George Strait just added two new shows to his calendar, and in doing so, he gave fans a rare opportunity.

On Monday (Jan. 26) the country legend announced two shows at Austin, Texas' Moody Center this April. Fans familiar with how Strait normally performs shows will already know that something's different, just by looking at the name of the venue.

Specifically, Strait normally plays stadiums. Now, he's booked two nights at an arena, where he'll play shows with less distance between the seats and the stage.

George Strait Announces Two New Shows For April 2026

Strait has announced two stand-alone shows at Austin's Moody Center on Apr. 9 and 11. Opening act William Beckmann is joining him for both dates.

Aside from a more intimate venue, the shows will be different in another way, too. They'll feature an in-the-round format, meaning that he'll perform to an audience on all sides instead of against a backing set design.

Superstars like Garth Brooks have adopted the in-the-round format in recent years. It's a way for performers to connect more fully with their fans, and challenge themselves by working toward audience members at every angle.

George Strait Tour Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media loading...

A press release promises "an intimate evening of timeless hits," including selections off Strait's 2024 studio album Cowboys and Dreamers.

Tickets for both dates go on sale Jan. 30 at 10AM CT via the singer's website.

What Other Shows is George Strait Playing in 2026?

Since he retired from full-time touring in 2012, Strait has continued to play select shows.

Read More: Your 2026 Festival Guide

Aside from his Las Vegas residency dates, most of those shows in recent years have been at stadiums.

Three such shows are already on the books for 2026. Strait plans to headline two stadium shows in Lubbock, Texas — one with Zach Top, the other with Miranda Lambert — and a third in South Carolina with Cody Johnson.