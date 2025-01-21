George Strait Reveals His Personal Hangover Cure — You’ll Never Guess!

George Strait is a living legend, and at 72, he's partied hard a time or two in his life. But when that happens, the King of Country has a go-to hangover cure that has worked for him for decades.

The country icon told The Daily Beast a number of years back that he turns to menudo to help him feel better when he's had a few too many.

"It’s very, very tasty. When I happen to have the occasional hangover, which I try not do, if I can get some menudo, that’s what I get," Strait says.

Per Wikipedia, menudo is a traditional Mexican soup that is made with cow tripe, which is the stomach lining. The "Check Yes or No" singer is way ahead of the game, as he knows that menudo is known to have healing properties, curing everything from a cold to a head-pounding hangover from a spectacular performance the night before.

Sure, it's tough to picture Strait getting so sloshed that he's struggling the next morning, but he is a musician, and musicians are known to have a little fun while they are performing.

Menudo is a Mexican dish, but with strong ties to Strait's home state of Texas, so he likely has a go-to hole in the wall where they know to get his steaming hot soup ready when they hear he's coming.

