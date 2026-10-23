Reba McEntire grew emotional while honoring her longtime friend Dolly Parton during CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton on Wednesday night (Oct. 21), reflecting on nearly five decades of friendship and the kindness that made Parton so special.

McEntire delivered the first tribute speech at the Nashville event, celebrating not just Parton’s legendary career, but the person behind it.

Tonight is a celebration of Dolly’s heart, her kindness, her generosity, her faith, her humor, and the way she has always seemed to understand that the greatest thing you can be in this world is exactly who God made you to be.

Read More: Watch Reba McEntire Perform ‘He’s Alive’ at Dolly Parton Tribute

Reba McEntire Remembers Her First Meeting With Dolly Parton

McEntire first met Parton on Sept. 17, 1977, the night of her Grand Ole Opry debut. She was scheduled to sing two songs, but one was cut when Parton’s bus pulled into the parking lot.

McEntire didn’t mind. She was starstruck, saying, “When she walked past me backstage, I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, she looks just like an angel.’”

Over the years, the two became close friends. McEntire said she came to understand that Parton was just as genuine offstage as she was in the spotlight.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Honors Dolly Parton With Powerful ‘I Will Always Love You’ Performance [Watch]

When Parton guest-starred on McEntire’s sitcom Reba in 2005, she played a ruthless character. But as soon as the director called cut, Parton made everyone feel like an old friend — even handing out Valentine candy hearts to the crew.

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“She didn’t have a fake bone in her body,” McEntire said, growing emotional as she remembered her friend.

Reba McEntire’s Emotional Tribute to Dolly Parton

McEntire reflected on Parton’s rise from a one-room mountain cabin to the heights of the entertainment world, emphasizing that she never forgot her roots or the people still working to make it.

She reached the very top, but on that journey, from a one-room mountain cabin to the summit of the entertainment world, she never forgot the people still climbing. And she never forgot where she came from.

The two singers also collaborated on a version of McEntire’s hit “Does He Love You,” released on her 2021 project Revived Remixed Revisited.

Read More: Brad Paisley’s ‘When I Get Where I’m Going’ Tribute to Dolly Parton Was Emotional [Watch]

McEntire also paid tribute to Parton through music, performing “He’s Alive” during the special.

Parton recorded her own version of the song, which tells the story of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, for her 1989 album White Limozeen.