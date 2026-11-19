Taylor Swift, Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert posed for pictures at the CMA Awards, but you never saw it if you only watched the ABC broadcast.

This moment is one of 12 we spotted during and after Wednesday night (Nov. 18). Emotional stories of songs, dresses and lost country music legends also make this list. So too does the one glaring omission from the CMA roster.

Where was Carrie Underwood?

The CMA Awards are available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Ella Langley won six CMAs, including Entertainer of the Year.

Highlight performances came from Zach Top, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Megan Moroney.

Brad Paisley was back after a seven year break (he got stuck in traffic, he joked). Clint Black, Vince Gill, Brooks & Dunn, Bill Anderson — they all had seats. Heck, even Sammy Kershaw received prime placement for the show, and Eric Church found a post to lean against.

Underwood wasn't there and that was a pretty big bummer because she literally hosted 20 percent of all CMA Awards shows ever. Taste of Country's Billy Dukes thinks he knows what happened.

Brooks & Dunn's reaction to a controversial tribute performance is also part of this video. The pair watched with great interest as Halestorm, Hardy and more covered their songs. Ronnie Dunn's stoicism wasn't necessarily dissatisfaction.

Afterward he said, "It was awesome!" and he seemed to mean it.

Exclusive photos and interviews are all a part of this year's list.

John Shearer, Getty Images John Shearer, Getty Images

Two performances worthy of highlight came from Taylor Swift and Stephen Wilson Jr. Both were remarkable for separate reasons.

Swift's moment was filled with cameos and easter eggs while Wilson nearly brought himself — and Chris Stapleton — to tears. Taste of Country learned the story of "I'm a Song" in the days leading up the CMAs.

If you loved that TV moment, you'll enjoy Wilson sharing the roots.

2026 CMA Awards Performances: Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley + More The 60th annual CMA Awards brought together country music's biggest names for a night of standout performances, special collaborations and memorable moments. See who took the stage. Gallery Credit: Donny Meacham