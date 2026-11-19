The CMA Awards are well-known as Country Music's Biggest Night, but it wasn't always that way.

In fact, when the awards first started in 1967, they started so small that the ceremony didn't even air on television — but that didn't keep the Country Music Association from honoring country music's best and brightest that year.

The annual awards ceremony is one of the most important celebrations of country music and its performers, producers and songwriters, and winning a CMA Award is considered a pinnacle moment in any artist's career.

The winners at the first-ever CMA Awards were among the biggest stars of that era.

When Were the First CMA Awards?

The first-ever CMA Awards took place on Oct. 20, 1967, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, hosted by Sonny James and Bobbie Gentry.

Who Were the Winners at the First CMA Awards?

According to the CMA Awards website, Chet Atkins won Instrumentalist of the Year in 1967, beating out Roy Clark, Floyd Cramer, Pete Drake and Boots Randolph.

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Buck Owens' backing band, the Buckaroos, took home Instrumental Group of the Year, winning over Cherokee Cowboys, Texas Troubadours, the Masters Three and the Wagon Masters.

Jack Greene won both Single and Song of the Year in 1967 with "There Goes My Everything," beating out songs that included Gentry's classic "Ode to Billie Jo" and Merle Haggard's "The Fugitive," while Don Bowman took home Comedian of the Year — a category that the CMA has since retired.

Loretta Lynn was the CMA's first-ever Female Vocalist of the Year winner, besting Lynn Anderson, Connie Smith, Dottie West and Tammy Wynette.

Jack Greene won Male Vocalist of the Year that historic night, winning over Eddy Arnold, Sonny James, Haggard and Owens.

Greene had quite a night that night; he also won Album of the Year for There Goes My Everything, beating out projects from Arnold, James, Haggard and Ray Price.

However, Eddy Arnold got the last laugh when he was crowned the first-ever CMA Entertainer of the Year, winning over Bill Anderson, Haggard, James and Owens.

The first CMA Awards were successful enough that the ceremony moved to the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in 1968, and NBC aired the show a few weeks after it took place.

The CMA Awards began airing live in 1969, and have aired live every year since.