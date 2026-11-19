Chris Stapleton was moved to tears as he claimed his Male Vocalist of the Year trophy at the 2026 CMA Awards. He dedicated his win to a special late family member.

Holding up the trophy from his spot on stage, the singer said, "I lost my mom around this time last year, so I wanna send this one to my mom."

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The crowd erupted in applause, and as cameras panned over the crowd, fans could see the singer's wife and musical partner Morgane looking misty-eyed from her spot in the audience.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

"She always told me I could be anything I wanted to be," Stapleton continued. "Turns out that that was true. And here I am, keeping on being whatever I wanna be."

Who Was Chris Stapleton's Mother, Carol Mace Stapleton?

Chris Stapleton's mother was Carol Mace Stapleton, a registered dietician in Kentucky. She died on Nov. 25, 2025, just four days shy of her 77th birthday.

An obituary for Carol remembers her for her "gentle spirit, strength and selfless love." It states that "her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren."

She is also remembered for the care and compassion she brought to her work in health care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested those wishing to express condolences make a donation to the ARH (Appalachian Regional Healthcare) Foundation, which seeks to strengthen health care in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

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Carol was preceded in death by her husband, and Stapleton's father, Herbert Stapleton, Jr.

Herbert died in 2013, and Stapleton would later say that that loss was a catalyst for his breakout Traveller album. In the midst of his grief over his dad's death, his wife Morgane bought him a 1979 Jeep Cherokee that was located in Phoenix, Ariz., and the couple flew out to Phoenix and embarked on a multi-day cross-country road trip to drive the car home. He has said he wrote the title track, "Traveller," while on that drive.

Who Else Did Chris Stapleton Mention in His 2026 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Acceptance Speech?

Chris Stapleton also thanked Morgane, admitting, "I don't really get anything done without her, and that's the God's honest truth."

"I just wanna tell everybody, dreams really do come true and you get to hold these sometimes," he concluded, admiring his newest CMA trophy.

2026 marked Chris Stapleton's ninth career CMA Male Vocalist of the Year trophy. He first won the category in 2015.