The 2026 CMA Awards brought country music's biggest stars together for a night packed with memorable performances, special collaborations and a few surprises.

While Ella Langley dominated the evening with six wins, including her first Entertainer of the Year trophy, the music onstage gave fans plenty more to celebrate.

The 60th annual ceremony featured everything from major country throwbacks to emotional tributes and brand-new music.

Taylor Swift made her first CMA Awards performance in 13 years, Lainey Wilson took the stage as both host and performer, and several artists teamed up for memorable pairings.

Read More: Ella Langley Dominates the 2026 CMA Awards - See the Winners!

There were heartfelt tributes to country legends, exciting new song debuts, and unexpected collaborations throughout the night.

Here's a look at the artists who took the stage during the 2026 CMA Awards.

2026 CMA Performances: Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Ella Langley + More The 60th annual CMA Awards brought together country music's biggest names for a night of standout performances, special collaborations and memorable moments. See who took the stage. Gallery Credit: Donny Meacham