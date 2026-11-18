Zach Top was already a scheduled performer at the 2026 CMA Awards, so when he concluded his performance of the brand-new song "Moonshine," fans assumed that that was the big surprise

Not so. Top had one more thing up his denim sleeve.

Zach Top + Dierks Bentley Pay Tribute to John Anderson at the 2026 CMA Awards

The singer transitioned from his song into a groovy, dance-along performance of John Anderson's "Swingin'" — with Dierks Bentley as a surprise guest!

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Bentley and Top briefly treated the crowd to some boot-scootin' choreography, then traded verses in a rendition of the Anderson's most memorable hit. A portrait of the late star appeared on the screen behind the stage.

Read More: Remembering the Country Stars We Lost in 2026

Cameras panned the crowd to show stars like Darius Rucker and Lady A grooving along to the music. It's hard to listen to a song like "Swingin'" without cracking a smile.

John Anderson Died in 2026

John Anderson was one of several stars the country genre lost in 2026. He died on Oct. 21 at the age of 71.

Read More: John Anderson's Best Songs, Ranked

Anderson put out "Swingin'" as a single in 1982, and it was included on the track list of his Wild & Blue album the following year. It was a No. 1 country hit. Other signature Anderson hits include "Straight Tequila Night," "Wild and Blue," "Years," "Money and the Bank" and more.

Did Dierks Bentley Hint That He Was a Surprise Guest Before the 2026 CMA Awards?

Dierks Bentley didn't spoil the surprise — but his alter-ego, Doug Douglason of the Hot Country Knights, may have offered a little hint. The Knights shared a social media video earlier today in which Douglason complained that he wasn't invited to walk the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet.

Of course, that was a nod to some drama surrounding Sammy Kershaw and Rodney Atkins, two real country stars who originally did not get invited to walk the carpet. Fans and artists spoke up on those artists' behalf, and the CMA ultimately reversed course.

The Best CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures - 2026 See country music's best dressed from the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet. Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Parker McCollum and Sammy Kershaw top our list. Who impresses you? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes