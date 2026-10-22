John Anderson was on the rebound from several years of hard times when he released his final album in 2020.

In an in-depth interview with Taste of Country in support of the project, the late country icon revealed why his faith informed so many of the songs — and his wise words ring even truer in light of his unexpected death.

What Was John Anderson's Final Album?

The Country Music Hall of Famer released his final studio album, Years, in April of 2020 — ironically, just a month after the COVID-19 pandemic forced every touring artist off the road.

Anderson was on the upswing after years of health troubles that resulted in him losing his hearing and nearly his life at one point. He said he'd relied on his faith to help him get through those difficult times.

"Needless to say, I did a whole lot of praying, and the good Lord saw fit to it that I get better, and even get my hearing back to the point where I thought, 'Man, maybe I can play and sing again," he told Taste of Country.

READ MORE: R.I.P. John Anderson: Country Stars React to Hall of Fame Singer's Death

His hearing was at half capacity "at best" when he received a phone call from Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, who was a longtime fan and wanted to work with Anderson on some songs.

Anderson got together to write with Auerbach and Dave "Fergie" Ferguson at Auerbach's Nashville studio in June of 2018, and the meeting turned into unexpected chemistry, resulting in three or four songs on the first day.

That led to Years, which Auerbach and Ferguson co-produced. Multiple songs focused on faith, with Anderson naming "Celebrate," "You're Nearly Nothing," "Years" and "I'm Still Hanging On" as some of the key tracks.

"I hope that some of these songs may touch people however they may, and I hope that's a good thing," Anderson said.

Anderson was planning to tour to support the album as part of Blake Shelton's 2020 Heroes & Friends Tour, but it was cut short due to the pandemic.

"It's kind of a different time to be having out a new record, but nevertheless ... timing is everything, I guess," he reflected.

"It's just the way it is, and I have a whole lotta faith in the Lord, and I believe everything's going to be all right. We'll deal with it. And if we're not here to deal with it, that's probably okay, too."

When Did John Anderson Die?

John Anderson died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 21, 2026, according to a statement from his publicist.

He was 71 years old.

His cause of death is not yet publicly known.

John Anderson's 15 Best Songs, Ranked John Anderson falls somewhere in between '80s and '90s country staple and titan of the singer-songwriter world. No matter which era you prefer, it's hard to deny he belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame. His 15 best songs prove it! Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak