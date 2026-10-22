John Anderson was just trying to regain his footing after several years of health struggles that nearly took his career away when he got a game-changing offer from Blake Shelton in 2018.

How Did Blake Shelton Step Up to Help John Anderson?

Anderson's health troubles began in 2017, when he canceled a festival appearance in Alabama citing "serious medical issues."

An update a week later said he was "on the road to full recovery," but that turned out to be premature.

Anderson spent most of 2017 and 2018 dealing with a grave illness that doctors initially feared was brain cancer, though a tumor turned out to be benign. At one point, he lost his hearing entirely and nearly lost his life.

READ MORE: R.I.P. John Anderson: Country Stars React to Hall of Fame Singer's Death

He was also hurting financially, since he had been unable to record or tour at a time when medical bills were piling up.

As he was turning the corner and beginning to work on the songs that would comprise his final album, 2020's Years, Anderson got an unexpected offer from Shelton, who was a longtime fan.

"My agent got a call from Blake's management, and they said, 'Would John go out on tour with Blake?'" he recalled in a 2020 interview with Taste of Country.

"And that was like prayers being answered, because I had had to let my band go for about a year, and I didn't have a band," Anderson related.

"I said, 'I don't have a band,' and they said, 'His band's gonna back you up. You're only gonna have to sing three or four songs.'"

Anderson joined Shelton on the road for his 2019 Heroes & Friends Tour, and it was such a great experience that they both hoped to repeat it.

"I must say about Blake Shelton, I have never been treated any better by anybody, and his organization," Anderson added. "I made some great friends out there."

Anderson and Shelton even recorded a duet on "Tuesday I'll Be Gone," a song that appeared on Years. They were going to hit the road together again in 2020 before the pandemic put an end to those plans.

Years turned out to be the final studio album of Anderson's life, but he and Shelton remained friends.

In fact, they saw each other for the last time on Sunday (Oct. 18) at the 2026 Country Music Hall of Fame's Medallion Ceremony.

What Did Blake Shelton Say About John Anderson's Death?

Though he didn't know it at the time, Shelton got to say some final words to his friend that he now treasures.

"I got to see him last Sunday and I don't even know why, but I told him I loved him," the singer said in a social media tribute after Anderson's unexpected death. "That is what fills my heart in this moment."

When Did John Anderson Die?

The Country Music Hall of Famer died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.

According to a statement from his publicist, he died peacefully in his sleep. He was 71 years old.

What Was John Anderson's Cause of Death?

His cause of death has not been revealed publicly yet.

John Anderson's 15 Best Songs, Ranked John Anderson falls somewhere in between '80s and '90s country staple and titan of the singer-songwriter world. No matter which era you prefer, it's hard to deny he belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame. His 15 best songs prove it! Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak