Tim McGraw’s Country Music Hall of Fame speech worked chronologically through his life and career. He didn’t rush the part about wife Faith Hill.

“This is going to be so hard,” he said, sniffling, about eight minutes into the speech.

Tim McGraw, Paul Overstreet and the Stanley Brothers were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2026.

Lady A, Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum performed for McGraw, while artists like Billy Strings, Jamey Johnson and Blake Shelton took the stage for the others.

Alabama's Randy Owen officially welcomed McGraw as the 161st member of the Hall of Fame.

Related: Why Lady A's Tribute To Tim McGraw Was So Emotional

McGraw and Hill’s love story is told in news headlines, something he recognized as he started his remarks during the Oct. 18 ceremony in Nashville. They met and married after a whirlwind romance that included a tour together. Their oldest daughter arrived soon after and then two more girls followed.

In the early 2000s, Hill stood by McGraw as he battled alcoholism, ultimately deciding to make a 180-degree lifestyle change. She did all of this while balancing her own career.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Tim McGraw’s Country Music Hall of Fame Speech:

At the start of his speech, McGraw recalled moving to Nashville with $1,500 and a guitar he could barely play. It was May 9, 1989, the very same day Keith Whitley died.

Prior to that he grew up poor in Start, La. The man who raised him was abusive and he didn’t gloss over that. “That house is a hard fire, but hard fires is how you make steel,” he said.

A large portion of the speech was dedicated to his mother Betty Trimble, who was in the audience to see her boy honored. McGraw told of how she was a waitress who’d bring him to work and stick him in his playpen next to the jukebox during her shift. This, he says, is part of why he was meant to play country music.

“Mamma, you have been rock through it all,” he said. “You nurtured, you provided, you endured. You are the one who stayed.”

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

“And then there was Faith,” he added. A very long pause followed as he attempted to gather his thoughts and emotions.

She is the most loving, compassionate, and best person I know. She's so solid, and I am more solid because of her. She is just the most beautiful person I know inside and out, and she is for many, many reasons why I'm standing here tonight. Faith, I love you.

The couple’s three daughters were also acknowledged during McGraw's speech. “You’re the best thing we’ve ever made,” he shared. “Nothing in our careers even comes close.”

From there it was extended family, band, crew, management and agents.

“Getting here comes with a cost,” McGraw said in closing. “But standing here tonight but … man it’s worth it.”