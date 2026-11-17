Stella Lefty has always been a Tim McGraw girl, so getting advice from the country superstar was a pretty unforgettable experience for the rising singer-songwriter.

The 24-year-old opened up about getting to talk with her childhood idol at the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

And while meeting one of her favorite artists was a big moment on its own, McGraw also shared a little piece of advice that Lefty says she's carried with her.

What Advice Did Tim McGraw Give Stella Lefty?

“I’ve actually been lucky enough to get to talk to Tim McGraw, who’s one of my favorite artists of all time,” Lefty told People. “I grew up being a huge fan of him, so that was like the craziest moment of my whole life. But he has given me amazing advice.”

McGraw's suggestion was to get a small black notebook and use it to write down negative thoughts on particularly difficult days before putting them away.

Read More: Stella Lefty Just Made Country Music History With Her First Song

“He told me to get a black little notebook and to write all of my negative thoughts on any bad day, like write it all in there and hide it away,” she explained. “I really appreciated that.”

What's Next for Stella Lefty?

Lefty, whose real name is Stella Lefkofsky, has had quite a year. Her hit song "Boston" first gained momentum on TikTok before climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She released her debut album, Long Way Home, in August and also made her Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville.

Read More: Who is Stella Lefty + Why Does She Get So Much Hate?

Next year, she'll embark on a world tour, giving her even more opportunities to connect with the fans who have helped propel her career.

“All the shows have definitely been the highlight for me,” she previously told the outlet.

She added, “I've never sang to people that knew the words to my songs until this year, so I think it's just been an absolute whirlwind, but that's the highlight — singing with my fans. There's nothing better.”