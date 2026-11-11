Numbers don't lie, and they show that Tim McGraw has plenty of people who listen to his music. But there's one person whose opinion means a little more than most.

Faith Hill Is One of the Few People Who Can Tell Tim McGraw His Songs Need Work

McGraw's wife, Faith Hill, isn't afraid to tell him when something needs to change on a record. In fact, McGraw says he waits until his songs are nearly finished before letting her hear them because he knows she'll give him an honest opinion.

Read More: Tim McGraw Names the ‘Most Dangerous’ Parts of a Long Marriage With Faith Hill

During an interview with me on Taste of Country Nights, McGraw talked about how much he values Hill's feedback and why her opinion carries so much weight.

McGraw usually waits until he's getting close to the final mix before letting Hill and their daughters hear what he's been working on.

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"I don't like to share it too early," he explains. "I like to get it to where it's sounding pretty decent before they hear it because they'll let me know the truth for sure."

That honesty is something McGraw appreciates, even if it means going back into the studio to make changes.

Faith Hill's Opinion Carries Plenty of Weight With Tim McGraw

McGraw doesn't just value Hill's opinion because she's his wife. He knows her experience as a recording artist makes her feedback worth hearing.

"Faith's one of the best recording artists out there and one of the greatest singers in the world, I think. So when she hears something on a record and tells me I need to go back and check that, I'll go back and check it."

That's a pretty good person to have in your corner when you're making music, even if she's not always going to tell you what you want to hear.

What Are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Best Duets?

McGraw and Hill have released 19 official studio duets across their solo albums, soundtrack appearances, and their 2017 joint album, The Rest of Our Life.

By far, their biggest hit together is their 1997 hit, "It's Your Love." That song spent six weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Top 50 Tim McGraw Songs, Ranked Whether it’s party music or songs that stop you in your tracks, Tim McGraw's catalog has songs for every mood and emotion. Though the Louisiana native launched in 1990 with his self-titled debut record, it wasn’t until the release of his sophomore project four years later that McGraw got the adoration of both country professionals and fans alike. These are the 50 best Tim McGraw songs, ranked. Gallery Credit: Jeremy Chua