Every Potential Country Music Hall of Fame Candidate, Ranked for 2027
The next member of the Country Music Hall of Fame will come from this list. We've organized a list of possible inductees into six categories and ranked them, from least to most likely.
Several artists just aren't going to get there. Ricky Van Shelton is an example of a singer with a fine career that included hits, awards and influence. However, his relative disappearance makes any conversation about his Hall worthiness very short-lived.
- The Stanley Brothers, Paul Overstreet and Tim McGraw became the Class of 2026 inductees of the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 18.
- Each year, the Hall inducts three new members: A Modern Era Artist, Veterans Era artist and one from a rotating third category.
- In 2026, the third category was Songwriter.
For that reason, Van Shelton leads a group destined for the Country Music Hall of Very Good. There's no shame in that, as hundreds of singers would love to last long enough to gain entry to the theoretical space.
The next category is unlikely Hall of Famers, followed by those with a 50/50 shot, smart bets, likely Hall of Famers and sure things.
Veterans Era candidates can come from any of these categories, because a strong argument for an inactive group or singer can come from hundreds of directions. It's unpredictable, unless you're in the room where it happens.
Historically, artists aren't welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame until they're past 50 years old and the commercial portion of their career has slowed or stopped. That's why singers including Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Carrie Underwood are marked as "not yet." Each one has a story that's in the process of being written.
A full explanation for where each artist sits is in the gallery that follows the list.
Members of the Country Music Hall of Very Good (No. 68 to No. 59)
Ricky Van Shelton
Lynn Anderson
Jo Dee Messina
Pam Tillis
Jake Owen
LeAnn Rimes
Jessi Colter
Montgomery Gentry
Sugarland
Shenandoah
Lonestar
At This Point, the Hall of Fame Seems Unlikely (No. 58 to No. 40)
Vern Gosdin
Terri Clark
Charlie Rich
Steve Wariner
Sara Evans
Gretchen Wilson
Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers
Sawyer Brown
Freddie Hart
Mac Davis
Bobbie Gentry
Lee Ann Womack
The Eagles
John Michael Montgomery
Josh Turner
Lorrie Morgan
Eddie Rabbitt
Mary Chapin Carpenter
John Denver
There's a 50/50 Shot (No. 39 to No. 26)
Trace Adkins
Jamey Johnson
Lee Greenwood
Kathy Mattea
Rodney Crowell
Travis Tritt
Earl Thomas Conley
Diamond Rio
Anne Murray
Mickey Gilley
Jeannie Seely
Linda Ronstadt
Dierks Bentley
Janie Fricke
Smart Bet for Future Hall of Fame Membership (No. 25 to No. 14)
Tracy Lawrence
Martina McBride
Wynonna Judd
Little Big Town
Freddy Fender
Rascal Flatts
Blake Shelton
Rosanne Cash
Asleep at the Wheel
Gene Watson
Crystal Gayle
Dwight Yoakam
Country Music Hall of Fame-Worthy, Just Not Yet (No. 13 to No. 7)
Carrie Underwood
The Chicks
Eric Church
Jason Aldean
Brad Paisley
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Imminent / Inevitable (No. 6 to No. 1)
Faith Hill
Shania Twain
Clint Black
Alison Krauss
Keith Urban
Trisha Yearwood
59 Artists Not in the Country Music Hall of Fame
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes