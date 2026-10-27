The next member of the Country Music Hall of Fame will come from this list. We've organized a list of possible inductees into six categories and ranked them, from least to most likely.

Several artists just aren't going to get there. Ricky Van Shelton is an example of a singer with a fine career that included hits, awards and influence. However, his relative disappearance makes any conversation about his Hall worthiness very short-lived.

The Stanley Brothers, Paul Overstreet and Tim McGraw became the Class of 2026 inductees of the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 18.

Each year, the Hall inducts three new members: A Modern Era Artist, Veterans Era artist and one from a rotating third category.

In 2026, the third category was Songwriter.

For that reason, Van Shelton leads a group destined for the Country Music Hall of Very Good. There's no shame in that, as hundreds of singers would love to last long enough to gain entry to the theoretical space.

The next category is unlikely Hall of Famers, followed by those with a 50/50 shot, smart bets, likely Hall of Famers and sure things.

Veterans Era candidates can come from any of these categories, because a strong argument for an inactive group or singer can come from hundreds of directions. It's unpredictable, unless you're in the room where it happens.

Historically, artists aren't welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame until they're past 50 years old and the commercial portion of their career has slowed or stopped. That's why singers including Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Carrie Underwood are marked as "not yet." Each one has a story that's in the process of being written.

A full explanation for where each artist sits is in the gallery that follows the list.

Members of the Country Music Hall of Very Good (No. 68 to No. 59)

Ricky Van Shelton

Lynn Anderson

Jo Dee Messina

Pam Tillis

Jake Owen

LeAnn Rimes

Jessi Colter

Montgomery Gentry

Sugarland

Shenandoah

Lonestar

Keystone, Getty Images Keystone, Getty Images

At This Point, the Hall of Fame Seems Unlikely (No. 58 to No. 40)

Vern Gosdin

Terri Clark

Charlie Rich

Steve Wariner

Sara Evans

Gretchen Wilson

Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers

Sawyer Brown

Freddie Hart

Mac Davis

Bobbie Gentry

Lee Ann Womack

The Eagles

John Michael Montgomery

Josh Turner

Lorrie Morgan

Eddie Rabbitt

Mary Chapin Carpenter

John Denver

There's a 50/50 Shot (No. 39 to No. 26)

Trace Adkins

Jamey Johnson

Lee Greenwood

Kathy Mattea

Rodney Crowell

Travis Tritt

Earl Thomas Conley

Diamond Rio

Anne Murray

Mickey Gilley

Jeannie Seely

Linda Ronstadt

Dierks Bentley

Janie Fricke

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Smart Bet for Future Hall of Fame Membership (No. 25 to No. 14)

Tracy Lawrence

Martina McBride

Wynonna Judd

Little Big Town

Freddy Fender

Rascal Flatts

Blake Shelton

Rosanne Cash

Asleep at the Wheel

Gene Watson

Crystal Gayle

Dwight Yoakam

Country Music Hall of Fame-Worthy, Just Not Yet (No. 13 to No. 7)

Carrie Underwood

The Chicks

Eric Church

Jason Aldean

Brad Paisley

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Imminent / Inevitable (No. 6 to No. 1)

Faith Hill

Shania Twain

Clint Black

Alison Krauss

Keith Urban

Trisha Yearwood