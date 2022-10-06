It’s Their Love: 5 Best Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Duets
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill aren't just one of country music's longest-lasting couples, they're also one of the genre's most successful duet pairings. They've scored some of the biggest and most impactful songs of their respective careers by recording together, as we'll see in this 5 Best Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Duets list.
The couple first paired up onstage during the Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996, and they married later that year. They teamed up on record together for the first time in 1997, beginning a string of hits songs that they've sung together with "It's Your Love."
As you might expect, some of the top Tim McGraw and Faith Hill duets are romantic ballads, but they've also teamed up for some songs that offer themes of heartbreak, pathos and nostalgia, making this list that much more fascinating.
- 5
"Like We Never Loved at All"
Hill took a turn in a slightly new direction for her 2005 Fireflies album. The second single from the record, "Like We Never Loved at All," features McGraw on harmony vocals. John Rich co-wrote the song with Scott Sax and Vicky McGehee, and the lyrics tell the story of a love that has slowly faded, with the narrator lamenting having to see her former flame getting on with his life while she is still mired down in her past feelings. "Like We Never Loved at All" reached No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and won a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals.
- 4
"Let's Make Love"
Hill was at the peak of her career when she released her Breathe album in 1999. The album's third single, "Let's Make Love," featured her husband in a duet that was a straightforward, sizzling ballad that played on their real-life romantic chemistry. Written by Marv Green, Aimee Mayo, Chris Lindsey and Bill Luther, "Let's Make Love" became a career single for both artists, reaching No. 6 and winning a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals.
- 3
"Angry All the Time"
By the time he released Set This Circus Down in 2001, McGraw was already building a resume as one of country's most unpredictable artists, choosing to record certain tracks that are beyond the reach of most mainstream artists. "Angry All the Time" is a prime example. The Bruce Robison-penned song paints a dark portrait of a marriage that slowly comes undone over years, leaving behind a lifetime of emotional wreckage in its wake. McGraw gave one of the most emotionally evocative vocal performances of his career, with Hill's plaintive harmony adding an extra layer of pain to an already dark tale. "Angry All the Time" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.
- 2
"It's Your Love"
McGraw and Hill wasted no time in collaborating after they wed in 1996. McGraw's next release was his 1997 album Everywhere, and its first single was "It's Your Love," his first-ever duet with Hill. Written by Stephony Smith, the song was a massive hit, spending six weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and even reaching the Top 10 on the mainstream Billboard Hot 100. "It's Your Love" went on to win Single, Song, Video and Vocal Event of the Year at the ACM Awards, and Vocal Event of the Year at the CMA Awards. It was also nominated for two Grammys.
- 1
"Meanwhile Back at Mama's"
McGraw and Hill's most powerful duet to date is "Meanwhile Back at Mama's," a nostalgic track from Tom Douglas, Jeffrey Steele and Jaren Johnston. Released as the second single from McGraw's Sundown Heaven Town album in 2014, the song reached No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and it brought the couple back to country radio in a big way, bringing a song of substance to a period of time in which radio had been going in a lighter direction. The couple debuted the song in a headline-grabbing performance at the 2014 ACM Awards, and part of the reason it works so well is because it's so easy to picture the couple getting back to basics and settling into a comfortable old age together.
