Tim McGraw and Faith Hill pictures look a little different after 30 years of marriage, but one thing is clear.

The love that husband and wife have for one another is evident in their smiles and comfortable gestures on red carpets, awards show stages and beyond. Recently daughters Maggie and Audrey have started to appear alongside them, which is fitting because one daughter makes an uncredited cameo early in this gallery.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill married on Oct. 6, 1996, in Louisiana.

Oldest daughter Gracie was born the next year.

In 2026, Hill was there to witness McGraw's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Related: Tim McGraw Could Barely Talk About Faith Hill During His Hall of Fame Speech

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Relationship History:

After McGraw and Hill got married, they had three beautiful daughters together. Gracie Katherine (1997), Maggie Elizabeth (1998) and Audrey Caroline (2001) were part of the couple's happy home life until college and the real world came calling. These days they're spread across the country, focused on careers (and an upcoming wedding, in the case of Maggie).

The couple met at CRS in 1994, when both were involved with other people. In fact Hill was engaged to music producer Scott Hendricks at the time, but nothing stops true love.

"If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else,” she once told People, “I can't control that. But I wasn't about to let Tim slip through my hands."

Chris Weeks, Getty Images Chris Weeks, Getty Images

In 1996 she joined McGraw on the Spontaneous Combustion Tour, and that’s where they fell in love. He proposed at Country Jam in Colorado and a few months later they’d wed. From there they navigated life’s ups and downs and the stresses of two music careers.

These days, the two aren't afraid of snuggling up to remind us how much they love one another. Often McGraw can't seem to keep his hands off his superstar wife, but she doesn't seem to object.

McGraw and Hill are nearing 60 years old and have different ways of making sure the hands of time don't start groping them. For a long time, McGraw worked out daily, while Hill relies on inner-strength and a positive attitude to stay young.

Both recognize age lines, but neither are bothered by them. In fact, if you asked McGraw what his favorite way of seeing his wife is, he'd tell you without makeup, with her hair down.