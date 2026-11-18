Tim McGraw's dates to the 2026 CMA Awards were two of the most important women in his life: His daughters Audrey and Maggie McGraw.

The singer posed for photos on the red carpet with two of his three daughters. All three wore polished, dark-colored ensembles: McGraw was rocking a black cowboy hat and a crisp white shirt under his black suit.

Who Are Tim McGraw's Daughters?

Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill are parents to three daughters. Their oldest, 29-year-old Gracie, wasn't spotted posing for photos at the 2026 CMAs.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

28-year-old Maggie McGraw, seen to the right of this photo, is perhaps the most private of the McGraw sisters. She does appear in the spotlight from time to time, and did so earlier this summer when the family celebrated her engagement.

Audrey McGraw, 24, is a rising singer who has toured with artists like Brandi Carlile. McGraw and Hill have consistently supported her artistic endeavors, and have shared photos celebrating big performances. Audrey has also appeared onstage alongside her dad.

Was Faith Hill at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Yes, but she didn't pose for photos on the red carpet.

When the show opened, cameras panning over the crowd snagged a shot of Hill sitting with McGraw in the audience during the opening tribute to Dolly Parton.

Faith Hill has stayed largely out of the spotlight over the last several years, and fans suspect that she quietly retired. Hill has deleted all her social media, and she appears only rarely in her family's social media.

She's still an active presence in her husband's career, though: McGraw recently said that his wife is among his sharpest critics when it comes to putting out new music.