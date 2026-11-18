Two early winners at the 2026 CMA Awards have been announced, and Ella Langley — the most-nominated artist headed into tonight's show — just won her first trophy of the year.

Ella Langley Wins 2026 CMA Music Video of the Year For "Choosin' Texas"

The CMA announced Langley's win on Wednesday morning (Nov. 18). Her trophy was one of two early, non-televised categories to be announced before the show kicks off Wednesday night.

Other nominees in the category were Kacey Musgraves' "Dry Spell," Stephen Wilson, Jr.'s "Gary," Cody Johnson's "The Fall" and Chris Stapleton's "White Horse."

Langley's "Choosin' Texas" music video was a star-studded, cinematic affair, with cameos from artists including Miranda Lambert, Luke Grimes and Kaitlin Butts.

Hardy, Tim McGraw, Eric Church + Morgan Wallen Win CMA Musical Event of the Year for "McArthur"

The other early winner announced was the Musical Event of the Year category. That went to "McArthur," a collaborative song from Hardy, Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen.

Other nominees in the Musical Event of the Year category were Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton ("A Song to Sing"), Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert ("Horses and Divorces"), Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen ("I Can't Love You Anymore") and Carly Pearce and Riley Green ("If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay").

Who Else Is Nominated at the 2026 CMA Awards?

The bulk of the 2026 CMA Awards winners will be announced during the televised portion of the show, which will take place on Wednesday night at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Ella Langley is the most nominated artist of the night. She's up in big categories including Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Read More: Everything We Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson, Jr. are some more top-nominated acts leading into tonight's show.

The 2026 CMA Awards will air Wednesday on ABC starting at 8PM ET. Lainey Wilson is set to host.