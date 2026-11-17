Hardy is part of a group of artists who will pay tribute to Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Brooks & Dunn during the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 18).

And even though he's got lots of experience performing at awards shows and live television events, Hardy admits he still gets the jitters sometimes.

"Sometimes I'll have nerves. It's always live TV that's just different," Hardy admitted to Taste of Country during the CMA's Radio Row on Monday (Nov. 16).

Hardy Admits He Gets Nervous Before Big Performances Like the CMA Awards Brooks & Dunn Tribute

The singer says it's not unusual for him to feel nervous leading up to big performances, since, as he says, "Forgetting lyrics...there's lots of things that can go wrong."

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

He also said he gets nervous about "doing a good job," pointing out the fact that the other artists participating in the tribute — like Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne and Marcus King — are "some real legit people."

But Hardy also says that past experience tells him that everything will be okay, despite his pre-performance jitters.

"You have nerves, and then the adrenaline kicks in just seconds before and everything's fine," he goes on to say. "It always happens."

Hardy Says He's Excited to Showcase His Rocker Side During Brooks & Dunn CMA Awards Tribute

Hardy also explained that it's a big honor to be selected for a tribute performance honoring one of country music's largest-looming duos.

"I'm very excited and honored that they would put me on the short list of people they think deserve to be honoring them," he says of Brooks & Dunn.

READ MORE: The 2026 CMA Awards — Everything We Know

He's also excited to "showcase my rock and roll side a little bit."

Fans already have an inkling that the Brooks & Dunn tribute won't be entirely a straight-ahead country effort, since rock group Halestorm is part of the tribute. Halestorm participated in Brooks & Dunn's 2024 Reboot II album with a genre-bending rendition of "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

As fans already know, Hardy has some strong rocker proclivities of his own. Previously-released albums The Mockingbird & the Crow and Quit!! expounded on those musical interests.