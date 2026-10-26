Brooks & Dunn’s “Believe” asks one of life’s hardest questions: What happens after we lose the people we love? Through a story of heartbreaking loss and unwavering faith, the song offers hope that death may not be the end of our time with those closest to us.

Released in 2005, the country-gospel hit was written by Ronnie Dunn and Craig Wiseman and centers on an elderly man whose belief in heaven helps him endure the loss of his wife and baby.

The song speaks to something deeply human: the desire to believe that losing someone doesn't mean losing them forever.

What Is Brooks & Dunn’s “Believe” About?

Old Man Wrigley has suffered a devastating loss, but his faith gives him hope that he will see his family again.

Years later, his words take on new meaning for someone who remembers him and begins to understand the strength behind his beliefs.

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The song speaks to something deeply human: the desire to believe that losing someone doesn't mean losing them forever. When grief leaves us searching for comfort, faith can offer the hope of a reunion someday.

“Believe” doesn't make light of heartbreak or suggest that faith makes losing someone easy.

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For all of us who have struggled to say goodbye to someone we love, the song offers a simple but meaningful message: Sometimes, hope begins with believing there's more beyond what we can see.

Brooks & Dunn's "Believe" Lyrics :

Old man Wrigley lived in that white house

Down the street where I grew up

Momma used to send me over with things

We struck a friendship up

I spent a few long summers out on his old porch swing

He said he was in the war when in the Navy

Lost his wife and lost his baby

I broke down and asked him one time

I said, 'How ya keep from going crazy?'

He said, 'I'll see my wife and son in just a little while.'

I asked him what he meant

He looked at me and smiled, and said

I raise my hands, I bow my head

I'm finding more and more truth in the words written in red

They tell me that there's more to life than just what I can see

Oh, I believe.

Few years later I was off at college

Talking to mom on the phone one night

Phone one night

Getting all caught up on the gossip

The ins and outs of the small-town life

She said, 'Oh, by the way, son: old man Wrigley died.'

Later on that night, I laid there thinking back

Thought 'bout a couple long-lost summers

I didn't know whether to cry or laugh

If there was ever anybody deserved a ticket to the other side

It'd be that sweet old man who looked me in the eye

He said, 'I raise my hands, bow my head

I'm finding more and more truth in the words written in red

They tell me that there's more to life than just what I can see.'

I can't quote a good book

Don't know the chapter or the verse

You can't tell me this all ends in a slow ride in a hearse

You know I'm more and more convinced the longer that I live

This can't be

No, this can't be

No, this can't be

This can't be

This can't be all there is

I raise my hands, I raise my hands

I bow my head, bow my head

I'm finding more and more truth in the words written in red

They tell me that there's more to life, there's more to life than just what I can see

I believe

Oh, I

Oh, I believe