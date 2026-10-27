Brooks & Dunn are finally working on new music, and it sounds like they're taking their time to get it just right.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn recently sat down with CBS Mornings, where they talked about their long career together and what it takes to keep a duo going for more than 30 years.

During the interview, Dunn revealed that they're working on a new record.

It's been a long time coming for fans, who have been waiting for new original music from the country legends for almost two decades.

Brooks & Dunn Are Working on a New Record

When CBS Mornings host David Begnaud asked the two what they last had to compromise on, Dunn had a pretty big answer.

"We're compromising right now. We're working on a new record," he said.

Dunn went on to describe how the two songwriters handle the process of making music together.

"You talk about the ultimate compromise. As songwriters, we're firing stuff back and forth, you know, we're criticizing one another's music, that's the holy grail, right?" he said.

"I want all my songs on there, he wants all his songs on there. So we have to work that stuff out. And you sweat and bleed every word."

Brooks had a similar take on how they decide which songs are good enough to make the album.

"We both realize down deep, that song I wrote is better than that song I wrote," he said. "So you have to be honest with yourself and then at some point, we gotta be honest with each other."

It sounds like the two are deep in the process of figuring out what their next record will look like and might be at a creative fork in the road.

Brooks & Dunn Haven't Released an Album of Original Music Since 2007

℗ 2007 Sony Music Entertainment Brooks & Dunn - Cowboy Town (Bonus Track Version)

Their last album of original songs, Cowboy Town, came out in 2007.

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It's hard to believe that Brooks & Dunn have gone nearly 20 years without putting out a full album of new original songs.

They released Reboot in 2019 and Reboot II in 2024, bringing other artists in to record new versions of their classic songs, but there are only so many reboots that you can do before you have to release new stuff, and it sounds like the two country legends understand that.

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Brooks & Dunn won the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year award in both 2024 and 2025, showing that fans haven't lost interest in what they do.

'90s Country Is Having a Major Reurgence in 2026

Now, with '90s country music having a moment again, the timing could be right for the duo to release new songs of their own.

Artists including Zach Top have helped bring that traditional sound back into the spotlight, and Brooks & Dunn remain a big part of that sound.

Brooks & Dunn Will Be Honored at the 2026 CMA Awards

Brooks & Dunn will also receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 CMA Awards on Nov. 18. Will they win Vocal Duo of the Year again? Only time will tell.

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