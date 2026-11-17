The 2026 CMA Awards are just around the corner! Here's everything you need to know as you get ready to watch the stars come out for Country Music's Biggest Night.

This year is extra special, because it's the 60th iteration of the CMAs. Look out for special tributes and festivities celebrating the milestone.

When Are the 2026 CMA Awards?

The 2026 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8PM-11PM EST.

The show traditionally airs every year in November.

Where Are the 2026 CMA Awards?

The 2026 CMA Awards will be held in Nashville, Tenn., at the Bridgestone Arena.

The awards show has taken place in Nashville almost without exception during its 60-year history.

It took place somewhere else just once: The 2005 show took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

How Can I Watch the 2026 CMA Awards?

The 2026 CMA Awards will air live on ABC and Disney+, and stream next-day on Hulu. You can also tune into ABC via streaming services including Fubo, YouTubeTV and DirecTV.

For those watching internationally, there are several tune-in options from countries including the U.K., Canada, Australia and Sweden.

Who Is Hosting the 2026 CMA Awards?

Lainey Wilson will host the CMA Awards in 2026.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

It's the hitmaker's second consecutive year as a solo host. She also hosted in 2024, with help from co-hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

Wilson has amassed a sturdy collection of hardware from CMAs past, with 12 trophies to her name (including two Entertainer of the Year wins!).

She's nominated in three categories in 2026: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year (for "Somewhere Over Laredo").

Who Is Nominated at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Nominees for the 2026 CMA Awards were announced in September.

Ella Langley, whose hit "Choosin' Texas" was the biggest song of the year, led nominees with nine mentions. Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson, Jr. are some other top-nominated artists.

Taylor Swift is also nominated for Single of the Year with her song, "I Knew It, I Knew You." It's her first nomination at the show in four years.

READ MORE: 2026 CMA Awards Nominees Revealed — See the Full List!

Here are the artists nominated for the night's biggest awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Zach Top, Ain't In It for My Health

Ella Langley, Dandelion

Kacey Musgraves, Middle of Nowhere

Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum

Luke Combs, The Way I Am

Who Is Performing at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Taylor Swift is performing at the CMA Awards for the first time in 13 years.

Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are some others who have been announced as performers at this year's show. All five Entertainer of the Year nominees will perform.

READ MORE: 2026 CMA Awards Performers — See the Full List!

Here is a full list of the performers who've been announced for the show:

Brooks & Dunn Tribute Featuring Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, Hardy and Marcus King

Chris Stapleton with Mumford & Sons

Chris Stapleton with Stephen Wilson Jr.

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

The Red Clay Strays

Taylor Swift

Tim McGraw

Tucker Wetmore

Vince Gill

Zach Top

Who Is Presenting at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Presenters at the 2026 CMA Awards were announced on Tuesday (Nov. 17). Here are a list of stars who will hand out trophies during the show:

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Avery Anna

Michael Bublé

Joe Buck (Sports commentator and actor)

Jessica Chastain (Actor and producer)

Carter Faith

Vince Gill

Little Big Town

Martina McBride

Carly Pearce

Emily Ann Roberts

Glen Powell (Actor and producer)

Emily Ann Roberts

Darius Rucker

Laura Rutledge (Reporter, sports host and beauty pageant titleholder)

Shaboozey

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

CeCe Winans

Lee Ann Womack

What Other Special Events Or Appearances Will Take Place at the 2026 CMA Awards?

The CMA has announced a special tribute to Dolly Parton, who died in August. As of Tuesday, details of the tribute are still largely under wraps.

A Brooks & Dunn tribute will also occur, as they will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the show. Performers honoring the duo include Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, Hardy and Marcus King.

Fans can expect special appearances from Clint Black, Luke Bryan, Lady A, comedian Leanne Morgan, comedian Matt Rife and Good Morning America host Lara Spencer.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.

2026 CMA Awards Nominations - Snubs + Surprises Reveal a Dangerous Trend This isn't the year for fans of traditional country music to complain. Anyone who does it like Alan, and George was rewarded while those who pushed the boundaries of the genre were forgotten. Here are seven snubs and two surprises from the 2026 CMA Awards nominations list. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes