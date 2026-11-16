Sometimes the hardest battles are the ones nobody else can see. Ella Langley's "Monsters" gets at that feeling of living with thoughts that won't quiet down, even when everything on the outside seems fine.

Featured on her debut album, Hungover, the song takes a deeply personal look at anxiety and self-doubt. It's about the mistakes we replay, the fears we carry, and the way our own minds can sometimes become the loudest source of trouble.

Because not every monster is something you can run from. Sometimes, it's already living inside your head.

What Is Ella Langley's 'Monsters' About?

At the heart of "Monsters" is the idea that the things haunting us aren't always visible to anyone else. They can be regrets, insecurities, and the thoughts that keep circling long after a moment has passed.

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Langley captures that struggle in the lyric: "I've got some real monsters livin' inside my head."

It's a simple but powerful way of describing what anxiety and self-doubt can feel like when your own thoughts become difficult to escape.

Most people know what it's like to second-guess themselves, dwell on something they wish they'd done differently, or get caught in a cycle of overthinking. Those struggles aren't always obvious from the outside, but that doesn't make them any less real.

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"Monsters" gives those invisible battles a name. And sometimes, hearing someone put a feeling into words is a reminder that you're not the only one trying to quiet the noise in your own head.

Ella Langley's 'Monsters' Lyrics :

I've got some real monsters livin' inside my head

There's a voice that speaks to me

Tellin' me everything I'll never be

Every secret that I try to hide

It shouts it out inside my mind

Everything I do seems wrong

Everywhere I go I don't belong

I've got some real monsters livin' inside my head

Memories I'd like to leave shoved up under my bed

Caught up in a bad dream, don't even have to sleep

To see every regret, take it from me

I've got some real monsters livin' inside my head, inside my-

I overanalyze

Let my worst critic criticize

Every last mistake I ever made

Every woulda, coulda, shoulda on replay

I've got some real monsters livin' inside my head

Memories I'd like to leave shoved up under my bed

Caught up in a bad dream, don't even have to sleep

To see every regret, take it from me

I've got some real monsters livin' inside my head, inside my head

Inside my head

Everything I do seems wrong

Everywhere I go, I don't belong

I've got some real monsters livin' inside my head

Memories I'd like to leave shoved up under my bed

Caught up in a bad dream, don't even have to sleep

To see every regret, take it from me

I've got some real monsters livin' inside my head, inside my head

Inside my head

Inside my head