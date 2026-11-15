Sammy Kershaw and Rodney Atkins each garnered a wave of headlines — and fan support — earlier this month, when they publicly stated that the CMA Awards did not invite them to walk the red carpet at this year's show.

Kershaw was the first to do it, and he said that the CMAs gave him the run-around before finally letting him know he wouldn't be invited to the carpet this year. By then, he says, he and his wife had already made travel arrangements, assuming they'd be attending.

Atkins added his statement a couple days later, adding, "Country music should never get above its raisin'."

Read More: Artists Who Have Protested Or Boycotted the CMA Awards

The CMA responded, and there was a flurry of back-and-forth and commentary leading up to awards show week. So where do things stand with the artists and the CMA Awards today?

Will Sammy Kershaw and Rodney Atkins Walk the Red Carpet At the 2026 CMA Awards?

Yes.

On Thursday (Nov. 12), Sammy Kershaw shared a social media statement in which he said that the CMA invited him to walk the red carpet after all, and he decided to accept.

Read More: Did Sammy Kershaw Change the Way Fans + Artists Talk About the CMA Awards For Good?

He said that he thought about the legends who went before him in the genre as he made that decision.

"I think about Dolly, Loretta, George Jones, Charley Pride and so many others who gave their hearts, voices and lives to country music," Kershaw wrote. "I like to believe they want us to be there, honoring their legacy and those that came before us."

Rodney Atkins also said he'll be attending the show, citing "good conversations" with the CMA that helped mend that bridge.

"I definitely don't want to stay stuck on this. Life's too short, and the days are long , but the years are short," Atkins wrote in his statement.

What About the Red Carpet Gala That Robert's Western World Offered to Throw in Sammy Kershaw's Honor?

After Kershaw revealed he wouldn't be able to walk the carpet, famed Nashville honky tonk Robert's Western World offered to celebrate him themselves.

They offered to send the singer some custom merch — including a hit reading "CMA: Country My A--" — and host a red carpet gala for him on Nov. 18, the same night as the awards show.

Read More: Clay Walker Says '90s Country Artists Should Get More Respect

In light of Kershaw's decision to walk the CMAs carpet, Robert's seems to be planning to go ahead with the gala as scheduled, and to celebrate a more traditional form of country music.

"We urge you to join us as we celebrate the many people that have been left out or forgotten over the years. The ones that are owed credit for paving the way for the new, up and coming artists!" Robert's wrote in a social media post this weekend.

They also invited Kershaw to join the festivities after he's done at the CMAs.

"[Sammy Kershaw] we see you and are glad they forcefully invited you to walk the official CMA red carpet," the honky tonk wrote. "When you are done over there, come on over and join us for the after party!"

When Are the 2026 CMA Awards?

The 2026 CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night, and air live on ABC starting at 8PM ET.

Lainey Wilson is hosting this year's show. Ella Langley is the most-nominated artist of the night, with other stars like Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves also in the mix in many different categories.

Read More: Who's Performing at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Performers include Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Vince Gill and others. A special tribute to Dolly Parton, who died in August, is being planned for the show.