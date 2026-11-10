Sammy Kershaw's "Queen of My Double-Wide Trailer" has always had a sense of humor about love, but there's a surprisingly sweet idea tucked inside its outrageous story.

It's about loving someone who's a little wild, a little unpredictable, and never exactly where you expect her to be.

The guy in the song doesn't have much in the way of luxury, but he's proud of what he can offer.

His double-wide trailer, polyester curtains and redwood deck might not look like much to someone else, but to him, it's home — and she's his queen.

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Even when she wanders off with another man, he doesn't seem all that surprised. He just wants her to come home, have some onion rings, and watch TV. And that simple invitation gets at the heart of what makes the song so endearing.

What Is 'Queen of My Double-Wide Trailer' About?

There's no pretending this relationship is perfect. She's restless, she's trouble, and he knows it. But he isn't trying to change her or impress her with some grand gesture.

He's happy with the life they have, and he's willing to keep welcoming her back into it.

That's the sweet spot beneath all the comedy. The song pokes fun at big romantic gestures and fancy ideas of what love should look like.

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Sometimes devotion is simply being proud of what you have, loving someone as they are and knowing there's always a place for them at home.

Sammy Kershaw's 'Queen of My Double-Wide Trailer' Lyrics :

Well I met her out at Murphy's restaurant

She said she was fresh from the farm

I remember thinkin' for a country girl

That she went pretty well armed

We sat there talkin' by the lobster tank

I ordered her a sloe gin fizz

And when them chicken fried steaks arrived

She said, 'I like living' like this'

So I made her the queen of my double-wide trailer

With the polyester curtains and the red wood deck

Now she's run off and I've got to trail her

Dang her black heart and her pretty red neck

Well, a few nights later I run into her

With some stranger on a park bench

She said, 'He rebuilds engines and his name is Earl

He's the Charlie Daniels of the torque-wrench'

I whispered, 'Honey, let's just go on home

Have some onion rings and watch TV'

As I walked her to the truck

Earl was crying, 'Don't you leave me'

I told him, this is the queen of my double wide trailer

With the polyester curtains and the redwood deck

Sometimes she runs and I've gotta trail her

Dang her black heart and her pretty red neck

I said, this is the queen of my double wide trailer

With the polyester curtains and the redwood deck

Sometimes she runs and I've gotta trail her

Dang her black heart and her pretty red neck

I said, this is the queen of my double-wide trailer

With the polyester curtains and the redwood deck

Sometimes she runs and I've gotta trail her

Dang her black heart and her pretty red neck

Oh, she's a queen

She's a queen