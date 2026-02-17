Hank Williams Jr. has nearly tripled the number of tour dates on his 2026 calendar. This June and July he'll play a run of outdoor shows alongside opening acts his fans should appreciate.

Prior to Tuesday's (Feb. 17) announcement, Williams only had four dates on his calendar — one in April, one in May and two in September.

Seven new tour stops were revealed for amphitheaters across Florida, Michigan, Maine and beyond.

Joe Nichols, Sammy Kershaw and Marshall Tucker Band will open select shows for Williams Jr. this spring and summer.

Tickets go sale this Friday (Feb. 20).

More shows are expected to be announced in the coming days, weeks or months.

Nichols is a longtime fan of Hank Jr.'s and Kershaw and the MTB are contemporaries. Each of these seven new dates promises a mix of traditional country, blues and rock 'n' roll.

How Old Is Hank Williams Jr.?

The next show on Hank Jr.'s calendar is an April date at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La. Asleep at the Wheel will join him for a one-off date before a rest and the bulk of his touring schedule.

Williams is 76 years old but remains active on the road and in the studio. Wife Brandi keeps a pretty low profile. The 40-something has been married to the Country Music Hall of Fame artist since 2023.

Hank Williams Jr. 2026 Tour Dates

June 5 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 6 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 26 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 17 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 18 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater