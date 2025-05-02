Salud! 19 Smooth Country Songs About Tequila

Country music is a genre you can count on to sing about pretty much anything, and booze is pretty high on that list. These country songs about tequila really hit the spot, especially on a Friday night.

The format loves to raise a glass to love, heartache, our troops — you name it. And how about pouring a glass just because we've had a long week?

There are few adult beverages that country music sings about more than tequila. Sure, there's beer and there's whiskey, which are king, but don't sleep on tequila.

Tequila seems to be a drink that fits in any situation. Going on vacation? Grab a margarita. Celebrating a big win? Pull down that top shelf goodness. Nursing a broken heart? Round up some shot glasses.

But know your limits, because this stuff can get tricky pretty quickly. And be careful who you invite to join your party, because tequila can be territorial and doesn't always play well with others.

Ultimately, tequila can be your best friend and your worst enemy all at the same time, as these country songs will tell you. And no matter the experience you have with it, you always come back for more.

Country Songs About Tequila

While some songs name-drop tequila like an old flame, there are others that dedicate every word to the liquor.

Country music has sung about tequila in all shapes and forms — from rowdy nights out to miserable mornings. The libation is both a scapegoat for poor decisions and our go-to to let our hair down. Our favorite artists have painted tequila out to be both the enemy of progress and the catalyst of love.

And don't even get us started on comparing tequila to a woman. Yep, that happens quite a bit in country music, too.