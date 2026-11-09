The Country Music Association (CMA) is responding after four days worth of criticism from fans angry artists like Sammy Kershaw were denied CMA Awards red carpet access in 2026.

A statement issued at CMA social media ends with a note of hope for those particularly offended by the "Third Rate Romance" singer's exclusion.

The 2026 CMA Awards air on ABC on Nov. 18.

On Nov. 5, Sammy Kershaw revealed that his request to walk the red carpet was denied.

Rodney Atkins also shared that he was not granted passes. Several artists responded in support of them, most notable Riley Green and Carly Pearce.

Related: 11 Country Artists Who've Protested or Boycotted the CMAs

The Official Statement from the CMA About The 2026 Red Carpet:

A graphic at CMA social media begins with a reminder that, because space is limited, a set of criteria exists to manage space and security needs.

"We are deeply sorry anyone felt excluded by those decisions," the note reads. The specifics of the criteria were not revealed.

From there the note reminds fans of the goal of this year's 60th anniversary show. Organizers hope to celebrate 2026 and 60 years of country music.

"It’s not easy to do all of that in just one night, but we are up for the challenge."

The final paragraph (see the full statement below) shares a commitment to listening. They say they have been in touch with Sammy Kershaw's team "and look forward to continuing that conversation.

Read the CMAs Full Statement Regarding 2026 Red Carpet Denials:

In recent days, several artists and their fans have spoken out about this year’s CMA Awards red carpet guidelines. Like any major televised event, the red carpet has criteria that exists to help manage limited space and the security needs for both the artists and the media. We are deeply sorry anyone felt excluded by those decisions.

Our organization’s mission is to honor the history and celebrate the excellence of Country Music. With this 60th anniversary year, we are working extra hard to simultaneously spotlight the last six decades, while also celebrating what has been a tremendous year in 2026. It’s not easy to do all of that in just one night, but we are up for the challenge.

We also know this is about more than a red carpet, and we are committed to keep listening and keep finding ways to make sure all artists feel welcome and at home here. To that point, we are in touch with Sammy Kershaw’s team and look forward to continuing that conversation.

Why Was Sammy Kershaw Denied CMA Red Carpet Access?

When Kershaw revealed he and his wife were denied red carpet access, he shared his credentials but not the CMA's reasons. The new note from the association does little to clarify.

Atkins was another high-profile hitmaker who shared he wasn't given permission to walk ahead of the 2026 broadcast. He too didn't share a reason or if one was given.

Initial response to the CMA statement was not positive.

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