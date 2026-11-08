One day after Sammy Kershaw said that he'd been denied access to the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet, Rodney Atkins revealed that he, too, did not make the cut to walk the carpet.

Read More: Sammy Kershaw "Hurt" After Being Denied Red Carpet Access at the 2026 CMA Awards

As a result, Atkins says that he and his wife — singer-songwriter Rose Falcon — have decided not to attend the CMAs this year..

Rodney Atkins Says He Wasn't Invited to Walk the 2026 CMA Awards Red Carpet

"When I heard about Sammy, man, I thought, 'What a shame. He's a great guy. Sweetheart of a dude. Singing dude, spent his life representing country music,'" Atkins said in a video shared to his social media on Saturday (Nov. 7.)

"Then I found out, the same thing happened to me," he revealed.

Atkins acknowledged that he's always been a bit of an "outsider" in the genre — "maybe a shrub in the landscape of country music," he joked — but pointed out that he's a longstanding CMA member with a significant history of attending the awards show and performing at CMA Fest.

"I also believe the artists who helped build the foundation of country music, like Sammy Kershaw, deserve a place in its celebrations," Atkins added.

"Country music should never get above its raisin'."

Rodney Atkins has been nominated for CMA Awards twice, in 2007 and 2008.

Rodney Atkins Says He Was Denied CMA Red Carpet Access During "The Best Touring Year of My Career"

Especially surprising about Atkins' news is that, according to him, he's been having one of the best touring years of his career — but that success isn't translating to a spot on the red carpet for Country Music's Biggest Night.

"I've got a new single called 'The Years Are Short' making its way onto the charts, which could give me charting songs in three different decades," the singer added.

"And Country Aircheck just released the 100 most-played songs of the last 20 years," Atkins continued. "Thanks to you, I had three songs in the Top 50, 'Watching You' being at No. 11."

Read More: Do Country Artists Owe It To Us to Attend Awards Shows?

The singer said that he'll never take the success he's had for granted, and especially highlighted the fans who've made his career possible.

"You've always made me feel welcome in country music," Atkins said, "and that's what matters most."

Who's Being Honored at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Lainey Wilson will host this year's CMA Awards, and top-nominated artists include Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs and more. A tribute to Dolly Parton, who died in August, is being planned.

Read More: 2026 CMA Awards Performers Announced

Performances from Langley, Lambert, Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and more stars have been announced, and more are expected to follow.

This year also marks the 60th CMA Awards ceremony, and the CMA's CEO Sarah Trahern told Billboard last month that this year's event will honor the show's history. Trahern teased plans to honor '90s country as a way to celebrate modern country music history.