Sammy Kershaw and the CMA Awards have reached a positive resolution after the country singer publicly shared his disappointment over being denied the opportunity to walk this year's red carpet.

Kershaw said in a new statement that CMA leadership apologized for how the situation was handled, and he accepted the apology.

The organization has also invited Kershaw and his wife, Mendy, to attend the 60th annual CMA Awards and walk the red carpet alongside their fellow artists.

But for Kershaw, the situation has become about something bigger than one invitation. He hopes the conversations with the CMA will lead to greater recognition for the legacy artists who helped build country music.

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After Kershaw first spoke out about being denied red-carpet access, the CMA issued a public statement acknowledging the backlash.

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The organization explained that its guidelines were designed to manage limited space and security needs for artists and media.

"We are deeply sorry anyone felt excluded by those decisions," the statement read.

The CMA also pointed to its plans for the 60th anniversary celebration, explaining that it was working to honor six decades of country music while recognizing the accomplishments of artists in 2026. The organization confirmed it was in contact with Kershaw's team.

In his latest statement, Kershaw said those conversations led to a meaningful private discussion with CMA leadership.

"They have acknowledged how this situation was handled and extended a sincere, heartfelt apology, which I have personally accepted," he wrote.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

He added that he appreciated the organization's willingness to listen and work toward a positive outcome.

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While Kershaw is grateful for the invitation, he said the response from the country music community made him realize the issue reached far beyond his own experience.

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"This was never about the red carpet. It was about recognizing and respecting those who dedicated their lives to this music and preserving the history and legacy that makes country music so special," he wrote.

Kershaw also emphasized that country music can celebrate its current stars while honoring the artists who came before them.

"You cannot celebrate 60 years of country music without celebrating the artists who helped build those 60 years," he said.

He hopes the conversations with CMA leadership will lead to lasting changes and greater appreciation for legacy artists, whether they're still regularly in the headlines or their songs simply live on through generations of country music listeners.

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Kershaw also thanked the thousands of fans, fellow artists and people throughout the country music community who spoke up in support of him.

"You were heard, and you reminded me that country music is still more than an industry. It's a family," he wrote.

Sammy Kershaw's Full Statement :

First, I want to sincerely say THANK YOU to the thousands of fans, fellow artists, friends, and people throughout the country music community who have spoken up over the past several days. I am truly humbled beyond words. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming, and touched my heart in ways I will never forget.

When I first shared my disappointment about being denied the opportunity to walk the red carpet at this year’s CMA Awards, I wasn’t trying to start a controversy or looking for attention. I simply spoke from my heart because I was hurt. I never imagined the response would reach so many people across America and around the world.

But, something happened that I never expected. As this story continued to unfold, it became clear from many thousands of people that this wasn’t just about me. It was for those who came before me, the men and women who gave us their hearts, their voices, their lives to country music. The ones who rode those highways long before there were tour buses. The ones who played the honky-tonks and sacrificed time away from their families. This is about something much bigger than me or any one artist. Those artists didn’t just give country music its sound. They gave it its soul.

This was never about the red carpet. It was about recognizing and respecting those who dedicated their lives to this music and preserving the history and legacy that makes country music so special. Over the past several days, we have been in talks with CMA leadership in hopes of finding a positive resolution.

While I was disappointed with the time it took for the CMA to publicly respond, and felt their statement fell short of addressing the heart of the issue, I also believe in giving people the opportunity to make things right.

I’m pleased to share that we’ve since had a sincere and meaningful private conversation with CMA leadership. They have acknowledged how this situation was handled and extended a sincere, heartfelt apology, which I have personally accepted.

The CMA has also extended an invitation for my wife, Mendy, and me to walk the red carpet and attend this year’s awards alongside our fellow artists. I am grateful for that invitation and appreciate their willingness to listen, acknowledge our concerns, and work toward a positive outcome.

But, perhaps the most important thing to come from all of this is the conversation we’ve started about the importance of recognizing the generations of artists who helped make country music what it is today, whether their name is still in the headlines or their songs are simply living on in the hearts of the people who grew up listening to them.

You cannot celebrate 60 years of country music without celebrating the artists who helped build those 60 years.

Country music has always been about honoring where we’ve come from while embracing where we’re going. I have nothing but respect for the incredible talent carrying country music into the future. Every generation of artists deserves its moment to shine, and I believe there’s room to celebrate all of them.

My sincere hope is that the conversations we’ve begun with the CMA will lead to lasting change and an even greater appreciation and recognition of our industry’s legacy artists for many years to come. Because the spotlight may move on, the charts may change, and the years may pass. But the people who built country music should never be forgotten.

To every fan who stood up and made their voices heard, every artist who spoke up, and supported not only me but the many artists who have dedicated their lives to this music, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. You were heard, and you reminded me that country music is still more than an industry. It’s a family. God bless you all.